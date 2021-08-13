How Pristyn Care is resolving financial problems for healthcare seekers in India

Healthcare is a basic right and no human should be devoid of it, and Pristyn Care understands it well

The Indian healthcare sector might be lauded for innovative contributions. But, when it comes to affordability and accessibility, most parts of the nation, especially people living in rural and low-income areas fail to get the necessary healthcare.

Affordability is one of the biggest challenges in the Indian healthcare system. The Indian healthcare system is quite costly since the private sector is the most dominant player. According to NCBI, almost 75% of healthcare expenditure comes from the pockets of household, and catastrophic healthcare cost is an important cause of impoverishment. The lack of regulation in the private sector and the variations in the costs of healthcare services worsen the condition.

The healthcare provided by the public sector is affordable but not many people consider it to be reliable. Public sector healthcare is not generally the first choice of people in India unless they cannot afford healthcare at a private healthcare center.

Research conducted by Prinja, Kaur, and Kumar (2012) found that approximately 25% of hospitalized patients were pushed toward the poverty line due to the expenses of their treatment. (Source: eHealth)

Optimal insurance-based healthcare service is yet another challenge in India. Government schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Employment State Insurance, etc have helped people to a great extent by bringing insurance inclusiveness and enabling the majority of the Indian population to avail financial security cover for maximum healthcare. But, with an increasing number of center or state-specific insurance schemes, reliable healthcare delivery to such millions of people still remains the major challenge for the public sector.

The third major challenge in the Indian healthcare system is the lack of focus on preventive care. Preventive care can help detect or prevent serious disease or health conditions before they become major or complicated. In the Indian healthcare scenario, the awareness towards preventive care is very less. Preventive care or proper healthcare before the condition gets severe can help a lot of people from incurring huge financial burdens. Delaying necessary healthcare at the right time may not only cause the problem to become worse but may also escalate the cost owing to the severity of the problem. Specialized affordable medical care in the country is the need of the hour.

The most important aspect of finances associated with healthcare is the transparency of cost at each step. The total cost of treatments for any disease often goes beyond what is anticipated. The lack of transparency in cost does not give patients the option to choose or reject a service or to decide which services to opt for within their estimated budget.

How expensive is hospitalization in India?

Out-of-pocket expenditure per hospitalization stands at Rs 15,937 in rural areas and Rs 22,031 in urban areas. (Source: DownToEarth)

The three basic parameters may include:

Cost of hospitalisation

Health insurance coverage

Out-of-pocket expenditure

According to data by The National Sample Survey Office (NSSO):

An average hospitalization in India cost 20,135, up from Rs 18,268 in the 71st round (Jan-June 2014).

In rural areas, the average cost was Rs 16,676 (up from Rs 14,935) while in urban areas it increased to Rs 26,475 from Rs 24,436.

Cancer treatment is most expensive in India, followed by musculoskeletal disorders and cardiovascular problems.

The NSSO survey also found out that 85.9 % of rural and 80.9 % of the urban population had no health insurance. The report further highlighted that 79.5% of rural families relied on their savings alone to pay their hospital bills and 13.4% of people had to rely on borrowed finances to avail themselves healthcare.

The new-age healthcare provider, Pristyn Care has identified the loopholes in the financial system in the healthcare setup and has gone a step beyond other competitive players in the market.

Healthcare is a basic right and no human should be devoid of it, and Pristyn Care understands it well. Gurgaon-based healthcare provider, Pristyn Care has brought in multiple financing options to help people avail the best of treatment in the most feasible manner. Most treatments at Pristyn Care are covered under health insurance.

Pristyn Care has also facilitated No-cost EMI payments. No Cost EMIs for healthcare works in the same manner as they would if a customer purchases any durable/white goods and pay in installments over many months without any additional amount.

With Pristyn Care’s No Cost EMI option, you have one less thing to worry about health. Every patient can now avoid lump sum payments on medical bills of surgeries of 50+ diseases with the No Cost EMI option.

Pristyn Care believes that ‘transparency’ is the key to good relations with patients. Pristyn Care experts utilize the best of their knowledge and experience to help patients decide and also understand the treatment that could work best for their health. At Pristyn Care, patients can make fully informed decisions about their healthcare. Transparency in cost is a healthy way to protect consumers from surprise billing, Pristyn Care believes.

“When patients come to us seeking healthcare, the first question that naturally follows is: How much is the treatment going to cost me? It is an important question and we try to leverage the best of health-tech to keep them informed about the costs and expenses at each level,” says one of the co-founders at Pristyn Care.

Affordability determines care – and at Pristyn Care we relentlessly try to deliver that. The financial burden should not stop a person from getting the healthcare they deserve.

At present, Pristyn Care operates via 90+ clinics and 400 + partner hospitals with a panel of 300+ super specialist surgeons who work exclusively for the company.

Pristyn Care’s network exists across 7 metro cities of India – Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata; and in 23 Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns viz. Lucknow, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Indore, Nagpur, Bhopal, Ludhiana, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Agra, Gwalior, Kochi, Vizag, Surat, Noida, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Jammu, Guwahati.