You’ve just finished presenting an employee engagement and retention program to the executive team. The CFO listens carefully before asking a critical question:
“What impact will this program have on business outcomes, and how can we measure them?”
It’s a question today’s HR teams face more than ever. Workforce costs remain one of the biggest investments for most organizations, meaning finance teams scrutinize every aspect of how HR programs impact business value. The key is learning to position these efforts as strategic investments.
Here are five different ways HR teams can bridge the gap and speak the finance team’s language.
- Start with the business problem and cost
HR teams tend to lead with the solution rather than explaining the problem. Finance teams think differently. Before they evaluate the need for a new program, they want to understand the impact of the issue and what could happen if it goes unresolved. They don’t look at the initiative as another expense that needs investment; rather, they see it as a business challenge that needs a quick fix. Before initiating a conversation with your finance team, answer the following:
- What is happening in the business that makes this program essential?
- How is this issue affecting the key stakeholders?
- How is the organization currently paying for the problem?
- What could be the long-term impact if you don’t address it?
For instance, when introducing a new employee engagement program, rather than saying, “We want to improve employee engagement scores,” say, “Turnover seems to be extremely high on sales and customer-facing teams. This has been increasing recruitment costs and negatively affecting customer acquisition and service delivery. We ran a survey to identify the real reason behind the attrition. Lower engagement seems to be the underlying issue. That’s why we want to go ahead with this engagement program.”
- Convert people metrics to business metrics
HR teams use tracking metrics like time-to-hire, turnover rate, and engagement scores, and while that data is essential, finance teams don’t always see how it impacts overall business performance. Make the correlation more clear by connecting what’s happening with your people with what it means for your business.
Here are a handful of ways to reframe metrics so they resonate with finance teams:
|People metric
|Business metric
|Employee turnover decreased
|Lower hiring and replacement costs
|Employee engagement increased
|Higher productivity and retention
|Time-to-fill improved
|Faster project delivery and less disruption
|Training completion increased
|Better employee performance
|Internal promotions increased
|Lower external hiring costs
Of course, making these connections requires reliable workforce data. When HR information is spread across multiple systems or spreadsheets, it’s difficult to highlight business impact. An all-in-one HR software like Zoho People can help HR teams consolidate workforce data, track trends across hiring, performance, engagement, attendance, and retention, and generate reports that make it easier to align people metrics with business outcomes.
- Prioritize what matters most to the business
Not all employee-related issues require immediate attention. When bringing solutions to the finance team, prioritize issues that have the biggest impact on organizational performance, growth, productivity, and profitability. For example, if the company is experiencing rapid growth and expanding into new markets, focus on hiring, leadership capability, and workforce planning. If the organization is trying to improve efficiency and build better customer experiences, prioritize productivity, talent retention, and skill development. The key is to highlight that HR understands what the business is trying to achieve and is focusing its efforts accordingly.
- Always bring benchmarks
While discussing with the finance team, support your arguments and initiatives with data rather than assumptions. Numbers, comparisons, and trends help everyone understand the scale and significance of the issue. Concrete information tells the finance team if company performance is improving or declining, how your organization compares against competitors, and if the issue requires immediate attention. For instance, when presenting new initiatives to reduce employee turnover, you could say, “The turnover rate has increased from 10% to 15%, which is almost 20% higher than the market average.”
- Involve finance early on
Work alongside the finance team on initiatives rather than simply involving them for budget approvals. For example, as part of annual workforce planning, HR may identify the need to hire additional employees to support business growth. By involving the finance team early in these discussions, both teams can align on hiring priorities, budget availability, and workforce projections before headcount plans are presented to leadership.
Wrapping up
Ultimately, HR and finance are working toward the same goal of driving organizational success. The difference lies in how they evaluate decisions. The next time the CFO asks what impact an HR program will have on business outcomes, you’ll have the data, framing, and alignment to make your case.
5 ways HR can earn CFO buy-in
- Start with the business problem
Explain the cost of the issue before presenting the solution.
- Connect HR metrics to business outcomes
Translate turnover, engagement, and hiring metrics into financial impact.
- Prioritize business goals
Focus on initiatives that support growth, productivity, and profitability.
- Support every proposal with data
Use benchmarks, trends, and measurable outcomes to build credibility.
- Partner with finance early
Collaborate on workforce planning and budgeting instead of seeking approval at the end.