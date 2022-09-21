How Do You Make A Travel Insurance Claim?

When you plan to travel abroad, there are many things you should consider. One of the most important aspects of such planning is selecting a suitable travel insurance policy to ensure a safe and financially secured trip. Opting for a travel insurance plan from a reputed insurer like Tata AIG is prudent because you can be assured of a smooth and seamless claims process should you need to file a claim.

Whether you lose your baggage in transit, have a cancelled flight, or fall sick during the trip, your travel insurance plan can cover the associated costs. However, in order to get the reimbursement of the above expenses or losses, you need to file a claim on a timely basis.

Furthermore, filing a travel insurance claim the right way is also important. You need to keep the right documents handy, follow the right claims process, and let your insurer know about your claim as early as possible. Before we get into the details of how you should file a claim with an insurance company, let’s find out what a travel insurance plan is and how it can help the policyholders.

What is Travel Insurance?

Travelling to a new country is always very intriguing. You get to see new places, meet new people, feel aligned with new cultures, taste new cuisines, and so on. Travelling is all about learning new things in newer ways. However, many things can make a trip a not-so-happy and satisfying one.

You may lose your luggage or meet with an accident or face a medical emergency. And in such a scenario, you may feel emotionally and financially overwhelmed in a foreign city. This is why a travel insurance plan is incredibly vital. Many insurers offer just the right kind of insurance plans with the best coverage options for the policyholders.

With a travel insurance policy, you can be covered against the financial impact of untoward incidents during your trip. From the loss of passport to getting diagnosed with COVID-19, your insurance company can help you along your journey by providing you with a financial umbrella. However, before selecting an insurance plan, it’s advisable to check the premium amount with the help of an online travel insurance premium calculator.

Documents Needed To File An Online Travel Insurance Claim

The most vital documents you would need to file a travel insurance claim are your insurance policy documents, which comprise every detail related to your chosen coverage. Hence it will be easier for you to understand what expenses you can claim.

When you get in touch with your insurer for filing a claim, they will first ask for a few details like your policy number and your contact details. Always remember, in case of a mishap during a trip, you must contact your insurer as early as possible to speed up the claim filing process.

Here is a list of the documents that you would require to file a travel insurance claim –

Duly filled Claims form (Overseas Travel Claim Form)

Medical Practitioner’s report

Original Admission/Discharge card, if applicable

Original Bills/Receipts/Prescriptions

Original X-ray reports/Pathological/Investigative reports if any

Copy of passport/visa with entry & exit stamp

Claim Process For Travel Insurance

The following steps need to be followed to file a travel insurance claim with Tata AIG.

For filing a claim, you will first need to get in touch with the Claim Help Centre (details mentioned below).

For cashless claims:

Contact Number(s) E-mail In America +1-833-440-1575 (Toll-free within the US and Canada) tata.aig@europ-assistance.in Anywhere outside America +91 – 022 68227600 (Call back facility available) ea.tataclaims@europ-assistance.in

For reimbursement claims:

You can call at 1800-266-7780 (tollfree) or on 022-66939500 or 1800 22 9966 (only for senior citizen policy holders) or mail at general.claims@tataaig.com.

Once you have registered your claim, the Claim Service Centre will inform you about the documents that you need to submit for initiating the claim settlement process. The documents will be needed as per the nature and extent of the claim.

Conclusion

Now that you are aware of the importance of a travel insurance plan, it’s prudent for you to get yourself an adequate insurance plan before setting onto your next adventure abroad. Before making the selection, you must consider the insurer’s claim settlement ratio, coverage options, and the extent of the support they offer to provide you. Safe travels!

