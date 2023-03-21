How can you maintain battery health for your electric vehicle? Know important ways

From the first velocipede and chain driven bicycles, to the golden age of electric bikes and scooters, the world has seen a surge in enhanced technology and design elements. Today, it might seem like electric scooters were inevitable, and their lightning-fast takeover of the entire world was always meant to happen.

Having an electric vehicle will always be super comfortable as it helps get rid of expenses like petrol and time-killing monthly servicing. But with new advancements comes new responsibilities. As the battery is the heart of these electric vehicles, owning an electric vehicle makes the user accountable to maintain its battery health.

Below are some of the common mistakes which can help users maintain battery health for their electric vehicles:

Surcharged batteries: Almost every EV owner ends up overcharging the batteries. Most EVs come with a recommended charging range of 20-80%. The best way to maintain a battery is by charging it regularly and keeping it within a healthy range. *

So, with a little care and attention, EVs can be of great use over the years to come. Incorporating these tips into the EV maintenance routine can help optimize the battery performance and extend its lifespan.

There is no harm in investing in the health of your vehicle.

With the vision to deliver end-to-end solutions, the company offers innovative products and services assuring the insured stays worry-free as the vehicle hits the road.

Benefits of having an Electric Car Insurance

