Honor 8X: The performance beast is well on its way to becoming India’s best mid-range device

Put simply, you can throw any task at the 8X and it will complete it without breaking a sweat!

The recently launched Honor 8X is an exceptional device. It has all the qualities that one can imagine in a perfect mid-ranger. It offers stellar performance, excellent optics, and a sleek design language that makes it stand apart from the crowd.

Let’s talk about the design language. The first thing that attracts you to a smartphone is its design. Over the years, Honor has perfected the art of providing a stunning design language at a price much lower than the competition. The 8X has an aesthetic design in the form of a 16.51cm FullView Display, 91% screen-to-body ratio, and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. There is a small notch at the top, which can be disabled as per the user’s preference. The smartphone uses a metal middle frame and adopts a 2.5D aurora glass double texture body with a grating effect, providing an elegant and smooth look and feel.

Moving to the internals, the Honor 8X is the first Honor smartphone to offer powerful octa-core Kirin 710 chipsets. The CPU’s single-core performance has increased by 75% compared to the previous generations. These chipsets are manufactured by advanced 12nm process technology with 4 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A73 and 4 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A53 cores. What’s more is that the chipsets are enhanced by the revolutionary GPU turbo – a ground-breaking hardware-software integration and graphics processing acceleration technology that optimizes your mobile gaming experience.

Put simply, you can throw any task at the 8X and it will complete it without breaking a sweat! Be it daily tasks like web-browsing and listening to music, or heavier stuff like playing PUBG and watching full-HD videos, the smartphone performs smoothly. With up to 6 gigs of RAM, opening multiple apps is super convenient.

The 8X comes in 3 variants – 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 64GB and 4GB + 64GB with an option of expanding the internal storage up to 400GB using a dedicated MicroSD card slot. Yes, a dedicated slot. This means that storage on this phone is something not to worry about, at all. Since most sims in India run on the 4G network, the 8X is equipped with Dual VoLTE. It has a high capacity 3750mAh large battery that also charges quickly. To make the performance even faster, Honor has made good use of AI, which is also a big factor in making this smartphone’s camera the best in its class.

The Honor 8X’s revolutionary camera performance makes you capture ‘Beyond Limit’. It comes with a high-definition dual 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear and 16-megapixel front-facing cameras. Its AI camera recognizes over 500 scenarios in 22 categories. With this information, it intelligently optimizes settings and enhances photo quality based on what the user is shooting. The result? Breathtaking photos with excellent detail and natural colour reproduction. The smartphone uses AI to produce beautiful night/low-light shots by using multi-frame stabilization technology based on machine learning.

If you are a selfie lover, the Honor 8X has got you covered. The 16MP front-facing shooter incorporates a 4-Cell fusion technology that allows 2 times more light to go through, resulting in clearer pictures. The phone’s super-slow-motion feature can record videos at 16x slow motion (480fps) and with augmented reality (AR) effect, the camera can produce interesting group photos by creating AR masks and changing the background.

Other nifty features include a party mode, that enables you to play a song on one phone and connect it to maximum 6 devices to play in-sync music; a ride mode for bikers, and a night mode that helps reduce eye strain.

The 4GB+64GB variant of the phone can be purchased at Rs 14999, the 6GB+64GB variant at Rs 16999, and the 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 18999, from Amazon.in. The phone can also be availed at Honor’s official website, here. (www.hihonor.com/in)

There is no other device in the market with so many features and such a breathtaking design. With a starting price of Rs 14,999, the Honor 8X is a performance beast and the best mid-range device out there.