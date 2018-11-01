Honor 8X review: Honor’s newest wonder completely outshines the competition

The 8X is a beast of a performer.

Honor, a leading smartphone e-brand under the Huawei Group is an expert in giving its consumers what they need. With every new smartphone, the company has tried to better itself and each time, has succeeded in doing so. The recently launched Honor 8X is no different. It has all the features that one may expect from a perfect mid-ranger and then some. Here is a detailed review of the handset to help you know the device better:

Honor 8X: Performance

The 8X is a beast of a performer. Powered by the latest Octa-core Kirin 710 chipset with a 12nm Cortex-A73 generation-based SoC which supports AI functionality, it handles moderate to heavy usage with aplomb.

To enhance your gaming experience, the device uses GPU turbo – a ground-breaking hardware-software integration and graphics processing acceleration technology that helps give great frame rates in heavy games like PUBG. Be it daily tasks like web-browsing, or heavier stuff like playing Asphalt 9 and watching full-HD videos, the smartphone performs smoothly. With up to 6 GB of RAM, opening multiple apps is a breeze.

On the software front, the phone runs Honor’s custom OS EMUI built on top of Android Oreo. EMUI is smooth and helps with a lag-free smartphone experience. The smartphone also comes equipped with Dual VoLTE and packs a high capacity 3750mAh battery. There is an AI-enabled face unlock function which adapts to difficult light conditions and small facial changes and makes unlocking easier and more secure.

Honor 8X: Design and Display

There are some rare phones that compel you to look twice. The 8X, with a spectacular minimalistic design, is one such phone. Its aesthetic appeal is made possible owing to the aurora glass body and thin bottom border created by using an innovative chip-on-film technology. There is a small notch above the screen, which can be hidden as per the user’s preference.

Other than a dual-camera setup, the phone has a fingerprint sensor at the back. To the front, one can find a secondary microphone, the earpiece, sensors, and the front camera. The right side houses the power button and volume rockers, while the left has a dual-sim plus a dedicated microSD slot. A 3.5mm audio jack, primary microphone, micro USB port, and speaker grill can be found at the base.

The Honor 8X’s 16.51cm FullView Notch Display 2.0 has a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It offers a 91% screen-to-body ratio and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio with minimal bezels. The display also protects your vision and prevents the eye fatigue by reducing the blue light radiation emitted by the screen. This enhances the user’s overall viewing experience.

Honor 8X: Camera

The Honor 8X has a dual AI 20MP + 2MP rear camera module with F/1.8 aperture that supports phase detection autofocus (PDAF). It makes good use of AI and intelligently recognizes over 500 scenarios in 22 categories. Daylight shots are pleasantly detailed and for low-light/night shots the smartphone uses a multi-frame stabilization technology based on machine learning, which results in clear, detailed, beautiful pictures.

The 16MP front-facing camera has a unique 4 Cell fusion technology which allows twice the amount of light to go through. The camera comes with an enhanced portrait mode which provides natural bokeh effect, true skin tone, and exceptional clarity. It Honor 8X’s super-slow-motion feature can record videos at 16x slow motion (480fps) to help you become more creative with your videos. With augmented reality (AR) effect, the camera can produce interesting group photos by changing the background and creating interesting AR masks.

Honor 8X: Verdict

Overall, the Honor 8X is a perfectly balanced smartphone. It is pleasant to look at, performs well in every scenario, and can click breathtaking shots and selfies owing to intelligent cameras. The 4GB+64GB variant of the phone is available for purchase at Rs 14999, the 6GB+64GB variant at Rs 16999, and the 6GB+128GB variant at Rs 18999. The phone also offers a dedicated microSD card slot to expand the storage up to 400GB. At the price it is being offered, the smartphone completely outshines the competition.

The 6GB+64GB variant will be available on Amazon.in from 2nd November and will be a limited stock. And because it is the festive season, this variant will be available with a 10% instant discount and a 10% cashback offer on Amazon Pay. This offer is also available on the 4+64GB variant.

The Honor 8X can also be bought from Honor’s official website, by clicking here.