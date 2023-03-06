scorecardresearch
Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Berger Paints  manufacturing unit in Sandila on its 100th year of operations in India 

Focusing on community development and boosting local infrastructure, Berger Paints generates 250-300 direct employment.

Berger launches its largest multi-product paint factory

The largest manufacturing unit of Berger Paints India Limited, at Sandila, Hardoi,  Uttar Pradesh, which had commenced commercial production on 6thFebruary, 2023, was formally  inaugurated today by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath in the presence of  Shri Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Minister of Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI & Investment  Promotion, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Durga Shankar Mishra, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh and  Shri Mayur Maheshwari, CEO, UPSIDA along with the senior management of Berger Paints.  

In its hundredth year of operations in India, Berger Paints invested over Rs.1000 crore in the investment-friendly state of Uttar Pradesh, to set up its most modern and completely automated paint manufacturing  unit. The new plant has a total installed capacity of 33,000 KL/MT per month consisting of 15,000 KUMT of  water-based paint per month and 4,800 KL/MT of solvent-based paint per month apart from Construction  Chemicals and Putty. The plant will facilitate manufacturing of a diverse range of products which in turn is  expected to enhance the profit margins in the upcoming quarter for the company. Strategically located and  spread across a massive area of 37 acres, the factory has immediately created hundreds of direct and indirect  employment opportunities in the state.  

The impact of the manufacturing unit in the industrial area of Sandila has been manifold. The area is  witnessing huge growth – right from building roads, starting transport services to availability of essential  services. Berger Paints has consistently participated and invested in education, health, and other initiatives  in and around its various manufacturing locations to improve the quality of life of the local community. 

While building the massive manufacturing unit, Berger Paints ensured the safety of its team which worked  in shifts so that the factory could get completed in the given timeline. In addition to the challenges thrown up by the Coronavirus, the team also encountered other obstacles while building the unit. From soft soil  conditions to extended monsoons, the team strategically combated every hurdle to successfully complete  the plant. The company acknowledges and appreciates the support and cooperation of the State  Government and UPSIDA which made it possible to complete the plant within the given schedule even while  the pandemic was raging in the country. Berger has been true to its commitment of championing the cause  of safety. The organization tied up with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and conducted mass vaccination  drives, both inside and outside the factory. One of the significant features of the Sandila unit is the installed solar panels which can power the entire factory on days when weather conditions are ideal. 

Mr. Abhijit Roy, Managing Director and CEO of Berger Paints Ltd. said, “It gives me immense pride to  announce the launch of Berger Paints’ largest manufacturing unit in India, located in Sandila, Uttar Pradesh. It  took us more than 61 lac man hours to complete the massive unit. While producing a vast range of products, the  plant happens to be a zero-liquid-discharge plant and can be run entirely on solar power. While the team faced  a lot of obstacles, starting from the Covid waves to the extended monsoons, however, that didn’t deter the  team’s spirits. Given the situation back then, we ensured that we provided a safe environment to all our on-site  workers and tied up with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to conduct mass vaccination drives for the locals of  UP. As an organization, we have always believed in supporting diversity and equal opportunity in employment and this factory stands as testimony to the same. Therefore, the colorant and stainer sections of the factory  are managed and operated solely by women. With the launch of this factory, we aim to employ the youth of UP  at large and give a boost to the economy of the state.

About Berger Paints: 

With over 9 decades of operational experience in the Indian market, Berger Paints today is the 7th largest  decorative paint company in the world, 4th largest paint company in Asia, and also ranks among the paint  majors of India. It also positions itself in the Top 200 position on the list of Fortune 500 for 2021. The  Company ranks No.1 in protective coating and coil coatings and has a good presence in auto and powder  coating segments. Berger Paints won the Deloitte India’s best managed companies 2021 award for overall  business performance and sustained growth. The company has featured consistently in Forbes India  SUPER-50, Business TodayIndia’s Most Valuable Companies & Millward Brown Most Valuable Brands. The  company has always been a first mover in establishing a number of trends–setting innovations starting with  Color Bank Machines to their latest innovations, which include Berger Express Painting and products like  Silk Breathe Easy, Easy Clean, Weathercoat Anti Dust and Weathercoat LongLife Flexo. Each of the  product and service innovations have been a result of our continuous endeavor to create excellent  consumer experiences through cutting edge research and technology. 

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 10:29 IST