Hon’ble Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated Berger Paints  manufacturing unit in Sandila on its 100th year of operations in India 

The largest manufacturing unit of Berger Paints India Limited, at Sandila, Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, which had commenced commercial production on 6thFebruary, 2023, was formally inaugurated today by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Shri Yogi Adityanath in the presence of Shri Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, Minister of Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI & Investment Promotion, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Durga Shankar Mishra, Chief Secretary, Govt. of Uttar Pradesh and Shri Mayur Maheshwari, CEO, UPSIDA along with the senior management of Berger Paints.

In its hundredth year of operations in India, Berger Paints invested over Rs.1000 crore in the investment-friendly state of Uttar Pradesh, to set up its most modern and completely automated paint manufacturing unit. The new plant has a total installed capacity of 33,000 KL/MT per month consisting of 15,000 KUMT of water-based paint per month and 4,800 KL/MT of solvent-based paint per month apart from Construction Chemicals and Putty. The plant will facilitate manufacturing of a diverse range of products which in turn is expected to enhance the profit margins in the upcoming quarter for the company. Strategically located and spread across a massive area of 37 acres, the factory has immediately created hundreds of direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state.

The impact of the manufacturing unit in the industrial area of Sandila has been manifold. The area is witnessing huge growth – right from building roads, starting transport services to availability of essential services. Berger Paints has consistently participated and invested in education, health, and other initiatives in and around its various manufacturing locations to improve the quality of life of the local community.

While building the massive manufacturing unit, Berger Paints ensured the safety of its team which worked in shifts so that the factory could get completed in the given timeline. In addition to the challenges thrown up by the Coronavirus, the team also encountered other obstacles while building the unit. From soft soil conditions to extended monsoons, the team strategically combated every hurdle to successfully complete the plant. The company acknowledges and appreciates the support and cooperation of the State Government and UPSIDA which made it possible to complete the plant within the given schedule even while the pandemic was raging in the country. Berger has been true to its commitment of championing the cause of safety. The organization tied up with the Government of Uttar Pradesh and conducted mass vaccination drives, both inside and outside the factory. One of the significant features of the Sandila unit is the installed solar panels which can power the entire factory on days when weather conditions are ideal.

Mr. Abhijit Roy, Managing Director and CEO of Berger Paints Ltd. said, “It gives me immense pride to announce the launch of Berger Paints’ largest manufacturing unit in India, located in Sandila, Uttar Pradesh. It took us more than 61 lac man hours to complete the massive unit. While producing a vast range of products, the plant happens to be a zero-liquid-discharge plant and can be run entirely on solar power. While the team faced a lot of obstacles, starting from the Covid waves to the extended monsoons, however, that didn’t deter the team’s spirits. Given the situation back then, we ensured that we provided a safe environment to all our on-site workers and tied up with the Government of Uttar Pradesh to conduct mass vaccination drives for the locals of UP. As an organization, we have always believed in supporting diversity and equal opportunity in employment and this factory stands as testimony to the same. Therefore, the colorant and stainer sections of the factory are managed and operated solely by women. With the launch of this factory, we aim to employ the youth of UP at large and give a boost to the economy of the state.”

About Berger Paints:

With over 9 decades of operational experience in the Indian market, Berger Paints today is the 7th largest decorative paint company in the world, 4th largest paint company in Asia, and also ranks among the paint majors of India. It also positions itself in the Top 200 position on the list of Fortune 500 for 2021. The Company ranks No.1 in protective coating and coil coatings and has a good presence in auto and powder coating segments. Berger Paints won the Deloitte India’s best managed companies 2021 award for overall business performance and sustained growth. The company has featured consistently in Forbes India SUPER-50, Business TodayIndia’s Most Valuable Companies & Millward Brown Most Valuable Brands. The company has always been a first mover in establishing a number of trends–setting innovations starting with Color Bank Machines to their latest innovations, which include Berger Express Painting and products like Silk Breathe Easy, Easy Clean, Weathercoat Anti Dust and Weathercoat LongLife Flexo. Each of the product and service innovations have been a result of our continuous endeavor to create excellent consumer experiences through cutting edge research and technology.