High-end design, affordable price: The OPPO A7 is a vision to behold

Time and again, OPPO, has provided the youth with innovative products infused with art and technology. The A series has been among OPPO’s best-selling smartphones since its launch in India and has received a substantial reception and praise from customers. The OPPO A7 is the latest entrant in the series and aims to redefine the mid-range segment with an interesting design and a host of interesting features.

Every phone in the A series, like the OPPO A3 with its huge battery and the OPPO A5 with its diamond-shaped texture, has aimed to bring something new and unique for the buyer. With the A7, OPPO introduces something entirely new to the A series – a unique Waterdrop screen with a 3D artistic texture on the back cover. It also ships with two features that customers love and value the most – a 13+2MP dual rear camera setup with a 16MP front camera and a big 4230mAh battery. It is available in two beautiful colour options: Glaring Gold and Glaze Blue.

Physical Overview

To the left, the smartphone houses a dual sim tray with a dedicated microSD card slot and the volume rockers. The right side has the power button while the top is clean. The speaker grill, USB charging port, noise cancellation microphones and the 3.5mm headphone jack reside at the phone’ bottom. The back houses a fingerprint sensor and a dual camera plus flash setup.

OPPO has always believed a smartphone to be a piece of art and this philosophy reflects in the A7’s screen. The screen occupies almost all of the phone’s display save for a small droplet (justifying the “Waterdrop Screen” moniker) inspired by a water drop that is about to fall. Other than increasing the beauty quotient of the smartphone, the waterdrop contains a 16MP front camera and sensors as well. This makes the OPPO A7 the phone with the highest screen to body ratio (88.4%) of the OPPO A series. The device has a 6.2-inch HD+ Incell Screen that provides an immersive user experience while gaming or watching movies. The screen is covered by Corning’s Gorilla Glass for protection against scratches.

About the Design

The OPPO A7 is thin, light and comfortable because of its 3D thermally bent sheet which is modified to perfection. Its glass-like cover and grain pattern makes up for a fine and smooth texture. The frosted middle frame contrasts the grain texture, making the phone look even more beautiful.

The Cameras

The 13+2MP dual rear cameras can click some impressive pictures. There is an HDR feature, square and full-screen imaging modes, beautification feature, and a panorama mode. The 16 MP front camera with F2.0 aperture gives an outstanding selfie experience and makes taking group photos in a narrow space easier than ever. Both cameras have an ‘AR Sticker’ feature that allows more personalization, and some really quirky photos.

Battery and Performance

The OPPO A7 has a big 4230 mAh battery, which can easily last a day on heavy usage. The phone’s AI battery management freezes inactive apps and reduces excess caching to save more power.

The OPPO A7 has a Snapdragon 450 coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone is fast and can handle day-to-day tasks like playing music and intensive tasks like gaming with ease.

On the software front, the OPPO A7 runs on Android 8.1 based ColorOS 5.2 Operating System that offers an overall smarter interactive experience for users.

Through the powerful “Smart Bar”, the OPPO A7 not only supports horizontal “screen multitasking” but also supports vertical screen multitasking. The Smart Bar can be triggered by sliding at both sides. In addition to the existing functions of full-screen multitasking, Smart Bar also supports quick file sharing, screen recording, screenshots, and many other shortcuts.

Pricing and availability

Available at a price of Rs 16,990, the OPPO A7 can be purchased with easy EMIs of Rs 1416. The phone will be available on platforms like Flipkart, Amazon and PayTM Mall (with a Rs 1500 cashback voucher). Apart from this, customers can get a 5% cashback using an HDFC debit or credit card and with Paper Finance EMI 0-down payment option. Jio is giving free 3.2 TB data and additional benefits of up to Rs 4900.

(This article is sponsored by OPPO India)