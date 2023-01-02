Here’s how you can make your new year interest-ing

The start of a new year heralds the arrival of innovative ideas that can improve your financial life in the days to come. One of those pivotal decisions you can make now, with the new year kicking in, is starting the year on a positive note and taking smart steps to manage your finances better.

And it starts by making your savings work harder for you – by switching from low-yielding investment options to those yielding higher interest rates. To make your new year interest-ing, the Airtel Payments Bank savings account is the one that you need to explore. Airtel Payments Bank savings account is a one-stop solution to several traditional banking problems and comes with mobile-friendly features to conduct banking transactions.

Interest-ing Plus

Airtel Payments Bank savings account, with its hosts of customer-friendly features and ease of operation, makes for an ‘interest-ing’ account to hold. To make it even more exciting, consider the interest that you can earn on the savings account balance.

One of the most alluring features of the Airtel Payments Bank savings account is that you can receive an interest rate of up to 6% on balances between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 2 lakh and 2.5% annually on balances under Rs 1 lakh. It means you are not keeping your savings idle anymore but rather earning double the interest amount by opening the Airtel Payments Bank savings account. If you are finding or exploring savings options to make your money work harder for you – now, you know where to open your next bank account!

Account Opening is a Breeze

​

Opening a savings account with Airtel Payments Bank is quick, uncomplicated, and completely paperless. The entire KYC process is done digitally and gets over in a short period of time. With a video call, you can finish the KYC procedure for your digital savings account with Airtel Payments Bank in a jiffy.

Bouquet of lifestyle-related payments

You can access your Airtel Payments Bank account on Airtel Thanks App. The user-friendly design makes it easy for you to conduct a variety of banking and investment transactions, including checking account balances.

Once your savings account is set up, you can start transferring money and even make online purchases hassle-free. Further, there is no minimum balance required to maintain the savings account.

With Airtel Payments Bank‘s savings account, banking is at the account holder’s fingertip. Money transfers to family and friends, mobile and DTH recharges, utility bill payments, online and offline shopping, and much more are just a few taps away.

Safe online practice

This new year, the first thing you must do is stop risking your main bank account for your daily transactions. That’s exactly where Airtel Payments Bank steps into the picture because it is the safest digital bank which gives an extra layer of security of Airtel Safe Pay, the safest way to pay.

Rewarding feature

To keep on adding value to your account, there is special rewarding program, Rewards123, designed for you. It helps you earn rewards on every transaction. You can also choose from variety of eGift cards, such as shopping vouchers, travel vouchers, etc., and claim your post-transaction rewards.

Smart investment options

With Airtel Payments Bank, you have smart yet safe investment options at your disposal, such as Fixed Deposit, because it is a low-risk investment and can help you in wealth creation in the long run. You can also invest in digital gold with Digi Gold, and you can purchase 24K 99.5% pure gold at as low as Rupee 1 through Airtel Payments Bank from the comfort of your home.

The safest digital account

If you want to make your new year interest-ing, switch to Airtel Payments Bank, the safest digital account, because it offers you a suite of benefits that helps you lead a healthy financial life.

Download the Airtel Thanks App Today!