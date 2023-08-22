Here is how to avail an instant loan from Bajaj Finance

Having quick and easy access to funds is essential when dealing with unforeseen expenses such as medical emergencies. However, obtaining a personal loan would require you to meet the eligibility criteria set by the lender, submit extensive paperwork, and wait for a few days to receive loan approval, which might not be suitable during pressing circumstances. An instant loan can prove to be beneficial in such cases, providing swift access to funds without complications.

Bajaj Finance offers Insta Personal Loans which poses as a convenient solution for dealing with unexpected expenses. Select customers can expect to receive their instant loan amount in as less as 30 minutes*. Existing Bajaj Finance customers can receive a pre-approved loan offer of up to Rs. 12,76,500, while new customers can instantly access a pre-assigned loan limit by sharing their mobile number and OTP

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get an instant loan from Bajaj-Finance:

Visit the Insta Personal Loan page on the Bajaj-Finserv website.

The online form will open when you click the “CHECK OFFER” button on the page.

Enter your 10-digit phone number and the OTP to authenticate your profile.

Your screen will now display an offer with a pre-assigned lending limit. You have the choice of accepting it or choosing an amount the suits you.

Choose the loan tenure that is most convenient for you.

Click “PROCEED” to complete the online form.

The online procedure may vary based on whether you’re a new or existing customer. Some customers may be required to provide additional documentation in order to complete their Insta Personal Loan application.

Here are some of the key benefits of availing a Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan:

Hassle-free application procedure

There is no need to go through the entire application process in order to determine the loan amount you qualify for. Existing as well as new customers can easily check their Insta Personal Loan offer by simply entering their mobile number and OTP. This smooth process allows customers access to funds within minutes, all from the convenience of their homes.

No income proof required*

Certain existing customers can secure this instant loan without having to provide any paperwork, such as income proof, bank account details, or KYC documents. The loan procedure maintains transparency, with all relevant fees and charges explicitly outlined in loan documents and on the company’s website. There are no hidden charges, guaranteeing a transparent borrowing experience.

Rapid processing

Insta Personal Loans specialise in processing funds in the quickest possible time. Customers have the option of accepting a pre-approved offer or choosing a lower loan amount based on their preferences. The customer’s creditworthiness is assessed before the offer is generated, resulting in a significantly quicker procedure.

Quick disbursal

An Insta Personal Loan is set apart by its lightning-fast disbursal time. Insta Personal Loans, like the green channel at the airport, are designed to make customer’s lives easier. After submitting your application, you can expect to get your instant loan amount transferred to your bank account within 30 minutes to 4 hours.

Flexible tenures

Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loans also offer flexible payback terms. You can select a repayment tenure that falls anywhere between 6 to 63 months. To help with your financial planning, take advantage of the Insta Personal Loan EMI Calculator. With this essential tool, you can calculate estimated equated monthly installments (EMI) for varying loan amounts and tenures. This tool helps you to make well-informed financial choices by providing a clear overview of your repayment responsibilities.

In today’s environment, dealing with the uncertainties of financial management can be extremely difficult. With its quick disbursal and significant loan value, the Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan becomes a simple solution for urgent financial needs, ensuring your requirements are met within minutes.

*Terms and conditions apply