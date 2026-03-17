Gold has once again moved to the centre of investor conversations in 2026, as global uncertainty continues to shape financial markets. Domestic bullion prices remain elevated, with gold trading near ₹1.60 lakh per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange in early March 2026.
The rally follows a strong performance in the previous year. The World Gold Council reports that gold gained about 67% in 2025. This marks one of its best annual performances in decades, reflecting robust demand from investors and central banks.
Gold often grabs headlines with short-term price changes. But for investors, its true value is as a store of value and a way to diversify portfolios.
Gold’s enduring role as a store of value
Gold has historically served to preserve wealth across economic cycles. Unlike equities or bonds, the yellow metal does not depend on corporate earnings or interest payments. Its value comes from being scarce, durable, and widely accepted as a monetary asset.
This characteristic has often drawn investors towards gold during periods of financial stress. Gold prices rose during significant events like the 2008 financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, gold’s performance has not been uniform over time. There have also been extended periods when prices moved sideways or declined, particularly during phases of strong economic growth and rising equity markets. For this reason, gold is generally viewed as a complementary asset within portfolios rather than a primary engine of long-term growth.
Gold has some limits as an investment. It doesn’t provide regular income from dividends or interest. Its impact on portfolio returns mainly relies on price appreciation. Because of this, many financial planners suggest keeping gold in moderate amounts within a diverse asset mix.
Safe haven demand during geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty
Gold’s reputation as a safe-haven asset is closely linked to investor behaviour during periods of heightened uncertainty. When geopolitical tensions rise or financial markets become volatile, investors often increase allocations to assets that are perceived to preserve value during periods of stress.
Recent tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran have raised global risk perception. These developments can lead investors to seek defensive assets, reinforcing gold’s traditional role during periods of geopolitical instability.
At the same time, uncertain macroeconomic conditions have also supported demand for gold. Persistent inflation concerns, shifting interest rate expectations, and uneven global economic growth have increased uncertainty in financial markets. In this environment, some investors view gold as a potential store of value during periods of currency volatility and inflationary pressure.
However, gold prices remain influenced by several factors, including movements in interest rates, the strength of the US dollar, and changes in investor sentiment. As a result, its performance can vary across different economic cycles.
Central Bank purchases signal structural demand
Central banks have become a significant source of gold demand in recent years. The World Gold Council states that central banks around the world bought roughly 863 tonnes of gold in 2025. This was part of their strategies for managing reserves. These purchases reflect efforts by many countries to diversify their foreign exchange reserves and reduce reliance on any single currency.
In India, the Reserve Bank of India has steadily increased its gold holdings over time. India’s gold reserves are now about 880 tonnes. The share of gold in the country’s foreign exchange reserves has increased to around 16% to 17% in recent years. Such institutional demand contributes to the broader structural support for gold in global markets.
Record investor participation in gold investment products
Investor participation in gold investment products has also increased significantly. Data from the World Gold Council shows that Indian gold exchange-traded funds had net inflows of around ₹430 billion in 2025. This is the highest annual inflow ever recorded.
Demand for gold ETFs during the year reached approximately 37 tonnes, while total holdings rose to around 95 tonnes by December 2025. Investor participation expanded rapidly, with the number of ETF accounts rising to about 10.2 million.
The momentum continued into 2026. Gold ETF holdings crossed the 100 tonne mark for the first time in January, with total assets under management reaching roughly ₹1.84 trillion.
Several factors have fueled this growth. One is easier digital access to investment platforms. Another is the increased awareness of portfolio diversification among retail investors.
Gold ETFs offer transparent market access
Gold Exchange Traded Funds provide investors with a convenient way to gain exposure to gold through stock exchanges. Each ETF unit represents a specific amount of physical gold. This gold is held by the fund and stored with expert custodians.
These funds trade on exchanges like the NSE and BSE. This lets investors buy or sell units during market hours, just like equity shares.
Gold ETFs provide price transparency because their value is closely linked to the underlying gold holdings. They also remove concerns related to storage, purity, and security that often accompany physical gold purchases.
However, investing in ETFs requires a demat and trading account. These funds incur annual operating costs, which are reflected in the expense ratio and can affect investors’ net returns over time.
Gold Fund of Funds offers a simplified route to gold exposure
Investors who prefer not to use demat accounts, Gold Fund of Funds offers an alternative way to invest in gold. These mutual fund schemes invest primarily in gold ETFs.
As they operate within the mutual fund framework, investors can buy units through standard mutual fund platforms without directly trading on stock exchanges. This makes them accessible to investors who are more familiar with traditional mutual fund investing.
Gold FoFs also allow systematic investment plans, enabling investors to build exposure gradually through periodic contributions.
However, investors should be aware that this structure involves two layers of expenses, reflected in the expense ratios of both the FoF and the underlying gold ETF.
Combining ETFs and FoFs to build diversified portfolios
Gold remains a key part of investment portfolios through various economic cycles. It is seen as a way to keep value, especially during financial stress. Central banks continue to buy gold, more investors are getting involved, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty has made gold even more relevant in recent years.
Gold can grow in value over time and plays an important role in a balanced portfolio. But it works differently from equities. It earns no dividends and does not benefit from business growth or compounding. For investors seeking long-term wealth creation, equities remain essential, while gold serves as a hedge against inflation and market volatility.
Investors looking to add gold to their portfolios can use Gold ETFs or Gold Fund of Funds. These options remain regulated and accessible. When combined with stocks, bonds, and other assets, they can enhance overall diversification.
Source: Financial Express, MCX India, World Gold Council. Data as on Feb 28, 2026 or latest available.
Views provided above are based on information in public domain and subject to change. Investors are requested to consult their financial advisor for any investment decisions. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.
An Investor Education & Awareness Initiative by HSBC Mutual Fund
Visit https://grp.hsbc/KYC w.r.t. one-time Know Your Customer (KYC) process, complaints redressal process including SEBI SCORES (https://www.scores.gov.in). Investors should only deal with Registered Mutual Funds, to be verified on SEBI website under Intermediaries/Market Infrastructure Institutions (https://www.sebi.gov.in/intermediaries.html). Investors may refer to the section on ‘Investor Education’ on the website of HSBC Mutual Fund for the details on all ‘Investor Education and Awareness Initiatives’ undertaken by HSBC Mutual Fund.
Document intended for distribution in Indian jurisdiction only and not for outside India or to NRIs. HSBC MF will not be liable for any breach if accessed by anyone outside India. For more details, refer website.
Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.