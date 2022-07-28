Global layoffs: Is recession the right time to switch your job?

The pandemic witnessed largescale layoffs across industries and while the situation seemed to have eased somewhat with hiring resuming across all levels, the looming threat of recession has made a fresh dent in the euphoria. Record inflation, skyrocketing petrol prices and news of interest rate hikes has led to fears of a coming recession and with that, the threat of global layoffs.

In such a scenario, those who were gung-ho about finally making that lucrative job switch may now have to pause and reconsider their next step. So, is it the right time to switch one’s job or is it more prudent to hold off and stay where you are? Here are some pointers to help you make up your mind:

Take stock of your finances

Before you switch, carefully consider your finances and assess your risk tolerance. Ask yourself how long you can survive without a paycheck. The sensible thing to do is to ride out the recession period before you jump ship but if you’re in a toxic work environment or have a substantial salary hike to look forward to, you may feel hard pressed to accept the offer on the table. Even so, since these are uncertain times, take a good, hard look at your emergency fund and ways to bulk it up.

Stay invested

Evaluate your finances, resolve investments with low returns and streamline savings. Remember that it's important to stay invested despite the prevailing market volatility as it's going to get you dividends in the long run.

Assess your current employment

You may be attempting to put into action an escape plan to avoid recession and layoffs in your current company, but ask yourself how stable the next company would be. If the job switch is influenced by a feeling of restlessness or because “everybody else seems to be leaving”, it’s time to list the pros and cons of your decision. There’s a lot to be said in favour of a steady paycheck and a comfort level with the senior management. As a fresh recruit in a new job, you may suffer from the “last one in, first one out” syndrome when the situation gets tough. Meanwhile, brush up your resume and update your skills so that you’re ready for the next career jump when the timing is right.

Don’t be a victim to inflation

While you wait and watch the situation, inflation is a very real concern, whether you continue in your current job or move onto greener pastures. The only way to combat inflation is to invest well and stay assured of a regular income.

