Financial Opportunities with Binomo: The Art of Being Happy

Today, the world has increasingly become fast-paced along with an increasing desire to have a quality lifestyle and keep up with peers. Nevertheless, one can fulfill their desires and dreams by focusing on efficiently managing their finances. Therefore, financial literacy along with financial management is very important as a lack of understanding may impact one adversely.

Financial literacy is a set of skills and money management information to help people make financially responsible decisions in their daily lives. In other words, financial literacy has a significant impact on individuals as they attempt to balance their budgets, purchase a home, support their family, or put together a retirement income. Learning to budget and recognizing the differences between financial instruments are all examples of financial literacy.

Why is Financial Literacy Significant?

Financial literacy is essential for managing these elements, from day-to-day spending to long-term budget forecasting. As stated above, it is critical to plan and save enough to be assured of quality life and support. Financial literacy is the building block not just to strengthen one’s economic foundation but also to increase responsibility. Earlier, it was employers who managed their employees’ future savings, for example. However, today individuals consider funds more of personal responsibility. Further, the range of financial products has expanded, giving consumers additional options.

Thus, we have researched information to guide one to achieve their desired goals.

What Strategies Can One Adopt?

The following are the steps to have a better knowledge of how one can manage their finances.

1. Budgeting:

The handling of day-to-day spending is one example of financial literacy. Consider a person with a monthly income of $8,000. If they managed their expenses properly, they would keep their expenses at no higher than $8,000. Thus, it is crucial for every individual to have a budget in accordance with their income. The expenses can be monitored on any budgeting app in order to be aware of the financial progress.

Another way to create a budget framework is by implementing the 70/20/10 rule. One must allocate 70% of their income to expenses (including both needs and wants), 20% to savings, and 10% to investing. Three-quarters of the 70% of income must be allocated to essential needs like groceries, fuel, insurance, and housing while the remaining must be allocated to wants. If one’s essentials exceed the average criteria then one may need to compromise on their wants. Automate budgeting as much as possible so the amount that one has kept for a specific purpose is fulfilled with minimum effort. This will keep one accountable for the choices that one has made. However, as individual priorities change so do the expenses and income over time. Therefore, the budget must be actively managed.

2. Trading in Financial Market:

Trading is a method to plan ahead while one is busy with other things and can allow capital to work for one’s benefit. Trading in the financial market is a means of fulfilling one’s goals, both in the long run and short run. Thus, investing is considered an act of committing capital to an endeavor.

Once one has established their trading goals, they can choose to trade on various international trading platforms. When trading, traders must be aware of the essential funds' management guidelines. A solitary trade should not contribute more than 2-5 percent of the total account value. This means that if one makes trades with 2% of the deposit, one can make up to 5 trades at once, or 2 if one is worth 5% of the account.

As a beginner, one can use demo accounts to learn to trade with virtual funds. Once one has learned the techniques to trade, one can upgrade to real accounts by depositing the required fees. Nonetheless, gains are not always obtained while trading, hence, one must be careful about investing their funds as trading has a high level of risk.

3. Start saving in saving accounts:

There is a wide range of options available when it comes to saving funds. Each savings option has an interest rate that is determined by the length of time the bank has to hold one’s funds. To put it another way, banks borrow funds from the individual to invest in other securities and pay the interest on that. A standard savings account, for example, allows one to withdraw all their funds at any moment without incurring any fees. Regular savings accounts have lower interest rates than other types of savings accounts since one chooses to have funds available to them anytime.

Alternatively, Certificates of deposit (CDs) are savings accounts that retain one’s funds for a specified length of time, usually three months or longer, and give greater interest rates than regular savings or money market accounts. However, a bank or financial institution may have limits on how much money one may withdraw at any given moment, but it typically pays more interest than a conventional savings account. Thus, one can earn a fixed interest rate on their savings to fund everyday expenditures.

4. Build emergency funds:

Possessing some surplus cash in hand for emergencies is an important part of overall financial health, with three to six months’ worth of spending. However, for many people, this can mount up to a startling sum, discouraging even the most well-intentioned saver. But one must not give up before they have even begun! Saving is primarily a psychological game that one can win. Even if one is starting from scratch, putting money aside on a regular basis, even in modest quantities will help one reach the objective.

Nonetheless, it is important to balance emergency funds and everyday expenditures. Excessive expenditures can compromise emergency funds and vice versa. Therefore, 10% of individual savings must be allocated to build emergency funds. Several smaller contributions will help one reach their goal.

(Disclaimer: Do not participate in the trading of commodities or financial instruments unless you are comfortable with this risk. It is advisable to not invest money you cannot afford to lose.)