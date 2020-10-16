Experience ‘Contactless Connections’ with SBI Card

The heartwarming film captures the emotions & sweet gestures with which the neighbours despite these pandemic restrictions, bring joy and #ContactlessKhushiyan to each other’s life, while staying safe.

The pandemic has shown us the value of making human connections, meeting our loved ones over online video chats, talking to our neighbors across balconies. As we slowly enter the various stages of unlock, small gestures such as ordering gifts or gifting your loved one a beautiful bouquet of flowers is adding to the quality of interactions with the world beyond our doorstep. However, whether it’s shopping for groceries, picking up perfectly ripe tomatoes or buying medicines, it’s safety that is paramount in our minds.

Even though a majority of us have made the shift to debit and credit cards for paying across the counter, we have to admit to a sense of fear and unease when it comes to touching the surfaces, entering the PIN at Point of Sale (POS) machine. As we learn to avoid touch & yet at the same time look for ways for connecting with our loved ones, SBI Card’s new brand campaign ‘Contactless Connections’ strikes the right note. The heartwarming film captures the emotions & sweet gestures with which the neighbours despite these pandemic restrictions, bring joy and #ContactlessKhushiyan to each other’s life, while staying safe.



During the new normal, where masks are mandatory in public spaces and physical distance has to be maintained, SBI Card empowers users to make contactless payment with a simple wave or tap of their card or smartphone.



Contactless SBI Credit Card: Contactless SBI Card allows for a seamless payment experience by simply tapping the card on an NFC enabled POS machine, for payments up to Rs. 2,000, without the need to enter the PIN. There is no need to touch the machine, swipe the card or enter the card PIN during the transaction. Only transaction amount of more than Rs. 2,000, requires the authentication of the PIN.

SBI Card Pay: Customers can make payments through their android smartphones, without even having to physically carry the SBI Credit Card. With the SBI Card Pay option, simply tap the android smartphone on the NFC-enabled POS machine for faster and secure payments for any transaction up to Rs. 2,000. Only transactions above this amount requires the Cardholder to enter the PIN.

Scan to Pay: The transaction is conveniently enabled through a QR-based secure payment solution for mobile phones. One has to simply scan the Bharat QR code using the Scan to Pay feature on the SBI Card Mobile App at any online or retail merchant that displays the Bharat QR logo, authenticate with an OTP and make the payment.

Contactless payments come with several advantages as we re-orient ourselves to resume our lives in the new normal, with instant, convenient and safe transactions which involve no touching of any surfaces or physically entering the credit card PIN. Every transaction is also encrypted to keep the card information secure.

Whether it’s ordering a bouquet to cheer up a neighbour or spontaneously picking up cookies on the way home from work, #StayContactlessStayHappy will be a part of the new normal as we get ready to embrace life again.

