Every Payment Counts! Let’s unite to save India from COVID-19

Human empathy has come to the forefront in these critical times when the entire world is fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic. While the struggle continues and the healthcare and other sectors are facing the brunt of it, it is the unprivileged working class which has been impacted the most.

The country is under a complete lockdown, factories and small enterprises are shut, and workers, especially in the unorganized sector, are forced to fend for themselves. With limited savings, it is this section of the population that is most vulnerable to a financial crisis. A further extension of the lockdown or even a prolonged delay in the economic activity to re-start may further push them into poverty. Their household budget is understandably shaken as income levels are down and many could be staring at no income for a few months at least.

The need of the hour for the privileged people is not only to empathize with them but also come forward and provide all possible help. During these critical times, we all need to understand that every payment counts. A simple donation on your Amazon India app could help millions restore hope. Amazon has partnered with many reputed NGOs like Oxfam India, United Way, and Akshaya Patra Foundation who are supporting the nation in multiple ways. The funds raised through these donations will provide hygiene kits, grocery and daily essential products, protective gears to thousands of health workers and people in need.

On your Amazon India app, you can either choose to donate to PM CARES directly via UPI or to any of the partner NGOs using all payment modes including UPI. When you donate a rupee, Amazon will add Rs. 10 and an additional 10% of your donation.

In this time of crisis, every payment counts.

Your donations made towards the beneficiaries of COVID-19 (routed through PM CARES and other NGOs) will help them make their ends meet as they are facing a financial crunch. Even a small contribution from your side can help the beneficiaries manage their household for 3-4 months, if not more.

No matter how weak or strong the financial situation of a person is, even migrant labourers or those in the unorganized sector save and have dreams for their children. Many of them could be saving for their children’s education, marriage etc. The unfortunate scenario created by COVID-19 may make them dip into their savings earmarked for goals by breaking their investments in banks or post office.

Another big impact of your small contribution will be that it will ease the pressure on the government’s finances. The government will, therefore, have that much more to spend to kick-start the economy at the right time.

Your donations, in a way, will also help the government bridge the gaps in meeting the needs of people and keeping the economy on track by allocating resources at the right places.

For the sake of humanity, for the good cause of spreading the wealth among those who need it the most, we all need to come forward at this hour and be a part of the history in making!

