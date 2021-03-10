Enjoy Cashless confidence with Contactless Visa SBI Credit Card

Contactless Visa SBI Credit Card

The introduction of contactless card came as a game-changer to ensure fast, secure and convenient transactions for Credit Card Customers. In a welcome move, RBI recently announced an increase in the contactless transaction limit to Rs.5,000 from earlier Rs.2,000 per transaction. Now, Tap to Pay with your Contactless Visa SBI Credit Card without the need to enter your PIN for transactions up to Rs.5,000.

This limit increase to Rs.5,000 will further encourage the adoption of contactless payments as most of face-to-face transactions fall under an average transaction amount of Rs 5,000.

This contactless limit increase also opens new categories such as apparel, electronics, and dining where customers can safely transact through Contactless Visa SBI Credit Cards.

#CashlessConfidence

SBI Card has collaborated with Visa to launch a campaign to raise awareness about the limit increase. The latest film from SBI Card and Visa focuses on the enhanced customer convenience and simplicity of making contactless payments.

We see a mother buying treats for her child and his friends using Contactless Visa SBI Credit Card, celebrating her newfound ‘cashless confidence’.

Experience #CashlessConfidence with #ContactlessVisaSBICard

This increased limit of contactless transaction makes contactless payment epitomize convenience, while being fast and secure. Every transaction is encrypted to keep card information safe, while being authenticated for successful payment.

SBI Card and Visa have taken the lead to educate consumers on the limit increase and encourage customers to take advantage of the exclusive offer for Contactless Visa SBI Credit Cardholders.

During the 30-day campaign period, SBI Card is providing an added incentive to encourage contactless payments. The first-time contactless users can avail Rs. 75 Cashback on contactless transaction worth Rs.750 or above when they make their first face-to-face payment using their Contactless Visa SBI Credit Card.

This offer is valid till 25th March 2021. T&C

With people looking for simpler, convenient yet secure modes for making transactions, the increased use of technology in prevailing times has seen a rise in spending using the digital methods. Contactless Credit Cards offer the perfect solution.

A diverse portfolio

The SBI Card offers an exciting portfolio of luxury, lifestyle, rewards, travel and fuel, shopping, banking partnership cards and corporate cards covering all major cardholder segments in terms of income profiles and lifestyles. It addresses customer needs across entire spectrum, from the “premium” cardholder category to the “affluent”, “mass affluent”, “mass” and “new to credit” categories.

So, what are you waiting for? Just ‘Tap to Pay’ using your Contactless Visa SBI Card, and enjoy the cashless confidence!

