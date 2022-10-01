Does your life insurance allow you to smartly exit? If not, here’s an option!

When investing in a life insurance plan, what are the factors that you would normally consider? It would be your stage of life, considering future demands such as a growing family, children’s higher education, growing a retirement corpus, etc. However, have you ever stopped to consider that you may wish to opt out of the policy at some point as your needs evolve?

Whether it is one’s changing financial status in the years to come or evolving priorities, it’s important that a life insurance policy keeps up with the changing times. Being stuck paying premiums for an insurance policy you no longer need can be an immense burden. It would be liberating to be able to invest that amount elsewhere, whether it is on that family holiday, your child’s hobby classes or simply put it away in a different saving instrument.

So far, as most of us are aware, exiting a life insurance plan beyond the official cancellation period comes at a cost as one stands to forfeit a large percentage of the premiums paid and the benefits accrued. So, is there a better option? Yes, the good news is that HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Super offers exactly that with its Smart Exit Benefit feature.

An intelligent term plan, it claims to provide benefits as per your altering lifestyle and life stage needs, helping you and your family stay truly protected against the ambiguities that life may bring. Under its Smart Exit plan, policyholders are allowed to collect the cumulative premiums paid against the base death benefit during the policy’s duration, as long as they have not opted for the Life Goal or Return of Premium variants. No additional premium is payable to avail this option. You can do this as long as you fulfil certain terms and conditions, without having to pay extra discontinuation fees. Additionally, the Smart Exit option can be exercised by cancelling the policy in any policy year greater than 30, but not during the last five policy years. The policy has to be in-force at the time of exercising the option.

As per the HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Super policy terms, customers can choose any of these three plans:

Life Option: The life assured is covered for death benefit during the policy term, which can be accelerated in the case of diagnosis of terminal illness. The policy could be purchased on a single life basis or Spouse Cover could be opted for as well.

Life Plus Option: Here, the life assured is covered for death benefit, which can be accelerated in the case of diagnosis of terminal illness. An additional amount will be payable in case of accidental death during policy term. Under this, it’s possible to opt for a Spouse Cover as well.

Life Goal Option: Under this, the sum assured payable on death would vary with the policy year, in accordance with the ‘Level Cover Period’ and ‘Amortisation Rate’ as chosen by the policyholder.

A policyholder can also choose the Life Stage Option at the inception of the policy, getting the option to increase the Sum Assured for certain life events, such as marriage, birth of a child, etc. This is subject to certain conditions, such as being valid within six months from the date of the specified events, the policyholder is less than 45 years of age at the time, etc.

Besides allowing policyholders to exit the policy fuss-free, here are some other unique features of HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Super:

Get back all premiums paid on survival till maturity with the Return of Premium option.

Waiver of premium on Total and Permanent Disability (WOP Disability) option.

Additional amount payable in case of accidental death during policy term.

Acceleration of Death benefit on diagnosis of specified terminal illnesses, till age 80 years.

Option to choose increasing Death Benefit up to 200% under Life option.

Option to vary your Death Benefit according to your need under the Life Goal option.

Waiver of Premium on diagnosis of critical Illness / Total and Permanent Disability.

Option to choose Additional Cover for Spouse.

Option to receive Death benefit in instalments.

So, next time you plan to take a term insurance, take care to look for the unique Smart Exit benefit that comes with HDFC Life Click 2 Protect Super.