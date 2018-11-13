Diwali celebrations in a completely new light? Havells says ‘why not?’

Festival Season is the cue for all brands to come out with unique and interesting stories to interest the audience in a newer way. Diwali being the most revered amongst all raises the stakes even further for every brand.

This time around, Havells lit up the festivities for Diwali by tapping into the preparation element of festivals, while tugging on the heartstrings of the younger generation and making them miss the era gone by.

Bringing the beauty of preparation to the fore with Tyohaarpur – the first ever digital Mohalla.

Havells revived those glorious moments of festive preparation with Tyohaarpur. Its people were just as quirky as the Mohalla itself. Their unique quirks had the quality of jogging the viewer’s memory using familiarity as a tool. Taking the forgotten moments shared by a typical society during Diwali, Havells brought it on the Digital medium for its new aged audience to enjoy.

The stories of light-hearted banter between the characters were showcased through Facebook and Media stories. The users were asked to tag as many people who shared a similar personality.

Here’s a sneak-peek of what happened on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Havells/

In fact, all throughout the festivities, Havells brought a plethora of campaigns to light with the proposition, ‘Tyohaarhai, toh hum taiyaar hai!’

Blending innovation with storytelling, Havells had a unique spin on the other festivals leading up to Diwali as well.

Approaching Dussehra, Havells unfolded a majestic series that celebrated the biggest epic in a whole new light. Havells reimagined Ramayana using the most fundamental elements of it, light and darkness and delivered an enthralling rendition of it not on-ground but online.

Using LED lighting and shadow puppetry as a tool, Ramayana was retold in a new format on digital as a 10-part video series, resulting in the first ever digital LED Ramlila. This was a classic blend of the past with the future and gave birth to a unique interpretation of the revered tale specifically for the digital audience.

Take a glimpse here. https://www.facebook.com/Havells/videos/2128416407475862/

For Durga Puja, Havells spoke to people in the thick of the action.

As, Kolkata was busy in the festive madness, Havells too joined in on the trail and showcased a 10-foot-tall statue in Gariahat, created entirely from ‘wires that don’t catch fire’. The idol housed vocal hammers that acted as audio sensors and used 1800 metres of wire. Every time someone beat the drums in front of the stall, sensing the noise, Ma Durga’s Trishul swung into action and pierced the monster Mahishasur’s chest. Havells showcased safety through its extremely reliable, safe and efficient wires that don’t catch fire.

Watch what happened. https://www.facebook.com/Havells/videos/543348606114868

On Ganeshotsav, Havells celebrated the homecoming of Lord Ganesha with a first-of-its-kind, larger than life idol installation. It was configured at the famous Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai and was entirely made out of wires. But that’s not it, the 8 ft.10 inch idol, made from 2,160 m of wires, could levitate.

The idol represented Lord Ganesha’s light and blessings crossing out the fires of insecurity and bringing upon safety, security and strength to people from Lalbaugcha Raja. What more? An addition of a Robotic Arm was an interesting choice; it was used to perform the aarti at the Ganesh Pandaal.

Here’s what happened: https://www.facebook.com/Havells/videos/2161026423932344/

Mr. Amit Tiwari, Vice President Marketing, Havells India while talking about this rewarding but arduous marathon of festival campaigns said, “With Tyohaar Hai Toh Hum Taiyaar hai, innovation and creativity as our cornerstones, we’ve tried to bring new ideas and stories in avatars that our audience has never seen and experienced before. We hope to continue the thrill all year long. Hum Taiyaar hai!”

Havells India Limited is a leading Fast Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) Company and a major power distribution equipment manufacturer with a strong global presence. Havells enjoys enviable market dominance across a wide spectrum of products, including Industrial & Domestic Circuit Protection Devices, Cables & Wires, Motors, Fans, Modular Switches, Home Appliances, Air Conditioners, Electric Water Heaters, Power Capacitors, Luminaires for Domestic, Commercial and Industrial Applications.

Know more here

(This article is sponsored by Havells India)