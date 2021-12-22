Digital banking options for salaried millennial to manage finances on-the-go

To help you meet your new-age financial concerns and keep your savings, spends and investments under one roof, Airtel Payments Bank gives a one-stop banking solution for all your financial needs.

From lifestyle changes to a more lively workplace environment, millennials are giving a new dimension to so many things. And, when it comes to money management, you, as a salaried millennial, need to ensure that you are still on the winning track by making the optimum use of your monthly income. For that, you need to strike a balance between your savings, spending and investments.

To help you meet your new-age financial concerns and keep your savings, spends and investments under one roof, Airtel Payments Bank gives a one-stop banking solution for all your financial needs.

For the digitally-savvy generation of salaried millennials, technology through mobile devices is where their lives revolve.

Millennials, especially the salaried individuals, and their banking needs strike the right chords with digital banking. Airtel Payments Bank, a true digital bank, comes as the right banking solution to meet their ever-growing need to manage money better. From parking funds to earn a higher interest rate, managing spending, to even investing for long-term goals, Airtel Payments Bank digital banking is at the forefront to help you accomplish these and much more!

Here are some of the world-apart and feature-rich banking solutions that a salaried millennial can look forward to on the Airtel Payments Bank:

Save and earn more

One of the first steps of financial planning is to create an emergency fund that can be liquidated at short notice. Airtel Payments Bank gives your idle funds to work harder for you to generate a return higher than other traditional banks. Parking funds in an Airtel Payments Bank savings account gives you the opportunity to fetch an interest rate of 6%, marking a higher return compared to traditional banks and even most of the Fixed Deposits!

Spend using UPI mode

Whether you are shopping online or picking your favorite brands offline from stores, making digital payments for goods and services is possible over the UPI platform. As an offline user of digital banking, you can make instant cashless payments from your mobile phone directly from your savings bank account by just scanning a merchant QR code. Airtel Payments Bank brings you a seamless experience to move funds from one account to another with safety and transparency.

Spend and earn rewards

Transacting digitally can be a rewarding experience as well. Under Airtel Payments Bank’s Rewards123 program, every time you complete a digital transaction, there are benefits waiting for you with regular rewards in the form of monthly cashback. To make the deal more exciting, the Rewards123 Plus Savings Account/Wallet comes with a 1 Year Disney+Hotstar VIP Subscription as well. KNOW MORE

Making, tracking bill payments

Making bill payments towards utility bills can be a simple, easy and well-managed task with Airtel Payments Bank. All your basic requirements related to utility payments, including Electricity, Water, Gas, Telecom, etc., can be done from a single place, thus making tracking easier for you as well.

Invest in DigiGold

Gold as an asset class provides the much-required diversification to an investment portfolio. As a user of Airtel Payments Banks savings account, you can invest in 24K gold using the Airtel Thanks app. What’s more, you can also gift DigiGold to your family and friends, who have a savings account with Airtel Payments Bank. You can also set up standing instructions or start SIP for regular payments to be made from your Airtel Payments Bank account. KNOW MORE

Safe and Secure Transactions

As an Airtel Payments Bank account holder, you can expect the safety and security of transactions to be of the highest standard on enabling the Airtel Safe Pay feature which is the safest way to pay. Safe Pay will provide an additional real-time alert at the time of a UPI or internet banking transaction right before the debit from your bank account. KNOW MORE

Airtel Payments Bank account is a 360-degree solution to all your banking needs. From depositing to withdrawing or transferring funds, making bill payments, shopping, to making a host of online payments – it’s a one-stop-shop when it comes to managing money. Opening a digital bank account with Airtel Payments Bank is simple, easy and can be completed in a jiffy. It’s time to surf the world of banking digitally backed by the power of safety and security of Airtel Payments Bank!