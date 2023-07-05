Demystifying Home Loans: Everything You Need to Know Before Signing the Dotted Line

The home loan market has expanded rather quickly over the last few years. These days, most home buyers prefer to avail of a home loan to facilitate home purchase. This is because home loans ease the burden of paying for a home, allow homebuyers to keep their savings safe for a rainy day and come with a host of home loan tax benefits that borrowers can claim and save money each year. However, availing of a home loan is easier said than done — the process is long and tedious and if one does not familiarize themselves with the process in advance, the process of applying for a home loan can become a hassle. Further, home loans are a long-term commitment and a major decision that impact the way a person lives and therefore, one must avail of a home loan after carefully weighing out all the pros and cons and knowing everything there is to know about home loans. This article aims to do this very thing.

Everything You Must Know About Home Loans Before Signing on the Dotted Line

1. Check if Your Home Loan Agreement Mentions Anything About the Reset Clause on Fixed Interest Rates

Some banks and lenders have started introducing the reset clause on fixed interest rate loans. The reset clause allows lenders to change the interest rate, even in the case of fixed interest rate loans, in case the markets go up or the home loan interest rates increase. The reset clause is a blessing for lenders but a major disadvantage for home loan borrowers. So, before signing on the dotted line, read the loan agreement carefully and make sure it mentions nothing about the reset clause.

2. Read the Force Majeure Clause Carefully

Under this clause, your lender will typically give themselves the right to increase the fixed home loan interest rate under exceptional circumstances. The catch is most lenders do not define the difference between exceptional and normal circumstances, which makes it quite easy for them to cheat home loan borrowers.

3. Read the Loan Agreement to Understand What Your Lender Means by the term ‘Default’

Most home loan borrowers think that a home loan default is when a borrower does not repay their loan for an extended period. However, as per lenders, loan default is not just when a borrower fails to repay a loan. Some lenders count life events, such as the passing away of the primary applicant or the joint applicants getting divorced, as loan defaults. This is certainly bizarre, but not completely unheard of. So, read the loan agreement carefully to understand what your lender means by the term loan default.

4. See if Your Loan Agreement Mentions Anything About the Notification Clause

The notification clause states that a home loan borrower notify their lender in case of major life events, such as increase in income, in case they decide to change their city of residence, etc. If you don’t notify your lender, you may be asked to pay a penalty. If your loan agreement mentions any such clause, get it immediately deleted.

5. Make Sure the Loan Agreement Mentions the Prepayment and Foreclosure Charges Clearly

Most home loan borrowers opt for a long repayment tenor of 20 to 30 years, primarily to keep their EMIs on the affordable side. However, most home loan borrowers also try their best to repay their loan and become debt-free as soon as possible. While the RBI mandates that lenders cannot charge any prepayment or foreclosure charges to borrowers who have availed of a home loan on floating interest rates, lenders can charge a prepayment or foreclosure fee in case of loans availed of on fixed interest rates. Before signing the home loan agreement, read it carefully and get full clarity on prepayment and foreclosure charges.

6. Check the Home Loan Agreement to See if it Mentions Anything About Home Loan Balance Transfer

Home loan balance transfer refers to the process of transferring one’s home loan from one’s current lender to another lender willing to offer better and more favourable loan terms and conditions. In general, most home loan borrowers go for a home loan balance transfer when another lender is willing to offer them a better or lower home loan interest rate. Some lenders put clauses in their loan agreements that forbid home loan borrowers from transferring their home loan from their current lender to another. Read your loan agreement carefully, and if your home loan mentions any such thing regarding the possibility of a home loan balance transfer in the future, ask your lender to remove the clause.

Final Words

Many home loan borrowers make the mistake of signing on the dotted line without reading every term and condition mentioned in their loan agreement. This is a mistake one should never make — home loans are a long-term commitment that easily lasts a few years. It impacts the way you live and all the big decisions you make in your life. Therefore, one should never sign a loan agreement until and unless they have a clear understanding of everything mentioned in it. If something is unclear, ask your lender to explain it to you. You can even hire a legal expert to help you understand various stipulates. Go ahead and sign the loan agreement only if you agree with everything mentioned in it. If anything raises red flags, talk to your lender and request them to have the clause removed that you do not agree with. This is the only way to make your home loan repayment journey smooth and tension-free.