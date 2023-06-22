Check your instant loan offer in just 2 clicks

Comfort and efficiency have become the cornerstones of today’s banking experience. So why should it be any different for loans? With the advent of technology, checking your instant loan offer has become a simple matter of two clicks. With this simplified process, people can quickly check their loan offers without having to examine eligibility parameters and submit lengthy applications.

NBFCs such as Bajaj Finance offer Insta Personal Loans, which are a great means to fund your immediate expenses. Insta Personal Loans are hassle-free in contrast to standard personal loans especially given the lengthier application process of the latter before you can discover the loan amount you qualify for. In the case of an Insta Personal Loan, you can simply enter your mobile number and OTP to check how much you can borrow.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to get an Insta Personal Loan:

Visit the Bajaj Finserv website and head over to the Insta Personal Loan page.

On this page, click on the “CHECK OFFER” button to open the online form.

Enter your 10-digit mobile number and the OTP to confirm your phone number.

You will now see an offer with a pre-assigned loan limit. You can choose to accept it or choose a lower amount.

Choose a loan tenure according to the budget for your EMI.

Click “PROCEED” to complete the online form.

The online procedure may change depending on whether you are a new or existing customer. Select existing customers might not need to submit any paperwork to complete the application. Some customers might need further paperwork to finish their Insta Personal Loan application.

In majority of the cases, funds are swiftly deposited into your bank account within a span of 30 minutes to 4 hours, ensuring rapid access to the funds. If you do not receive an offer, you can opt for a conventional personal loan as an alternative solution.

Here is how to decide on your Insta Personal Loan offer:

It is important to opt for an Insta Personal Loan offer that meets your financial requirements. If you are looking for a short-term loan, it is especially necessary to choose the amount and tenure carefully. After viewing your offer, you can choose to accept the pre-approved amount that is offered or opt for a lower amount. Use the Insta Personal Loan EMI Calculator available on the Bajaj Finserv website to finalise the EMI and loan tenure.

This calculator only requires you to enter the amount, tenure, and interest rate to estimate monthly installments. You can modify the EMI amount to fit your repayment capacity and opt for a tenure that spans from 6 to 60 months. The EMI calculator also provides the breakdown of principal and interest.

Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loans have no end-use restrictions, offering their customers complete financial freedom. Whether it is to cover any urgent medical expenses, last-minute home renovations, wedding expenses, or covering unexpected costs while you are on your dream vacation, the choice of how you utilize the funds is up to you.

If you require immediate access to funds, an Insta Personal Loan provides an excellent solution. Even if you decide not to utilise the Insta Personal Loan offer right away, you can proceed with your daily routine, knowing that the funds will be available whenever the need arises. This flexibility ensures peace of mind, allowing you to have financial support readily accessible whenever you require it. Get a stress-free solution for funding any unforeseen expenses by checking your Bajaj Finance Insta Personal Loan offer today.