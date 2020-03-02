Celebrate this Holi with amazing discount deals & offers; grab your favourites at a meagre shipping cost

As part of their sales festival, the e-commerce company Freekamal has launched “Bring shipping cost & Get product Free Offer”.

Winters are almost fading and with pleasant weather kicking in, we’re all set to unpack our summer clothing collection. The weather is pleasant, breezy and a bit summery for picking your OOTD aka outfit of the day. So is it time for a shopping spree yet? Let’s find out!

As part of their sales festival, the e-commerce company Freekamal has launched “Bring shipping cost & Get product Free Offer” wherein you have a chance to avail 20-100% discount on both men’s and women’s apparel along with other electronic products.

Discount Deals on Men’s Wear

Well, the e-commerce sites so far have leveraged the free-shipping cost offer but what if you’re waved off the entire price but the shipping cost? At https://www.freekamal.co.in/sale, you can grab your favourite t-shirts by paying a token amount of 1 rupee along with the shipping cost.

Heavy discounts on Women’s wear

Heavy discounts on Kurtis give women a chance to wear different on every occasion. Women can also purchase shapewears at heavy discounts clubbed with other amazing offers. Check out the latest deals starting at just Rs. 399 here.

Mobile phone starting just 2749

The discount deals on some of the best mobile phones are unbelievable. You can buy a certified refurbished handset starting just 2749. The sale however is conditional to ‘Luck by chance’ which means only a few customers will get a chance to avail this offer. The brands listed in the mobile phone category are OPPO, Vivo. Realme, Icecream, Samsung, Nokia, Redmi and Maxfone. Grab one for you here.

What Are Refurbished Phones?

These refurbished models are returned to the vendor because of some manufacturing or functional defect. These phones are completely repaired and checked on every measure before being put out for sale at a marginal price. The stock is limited, so the demand is also high.

Additional Offers

If you do not become our lucky phone customer, you will receive a classic feature (keypad) phone. In case you don’t want to use a feature phone, you will be issued a coupon equivalent to the order amount which can be later used to buy any of the listed products on https://www.freekamal.co.in/sale

(This article is sponsored by Freekamal)