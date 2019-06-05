Canada: The Land of the Maple features at the top of every traveller’s bucket list

Being the second largest country in the world, Canada\u2019s incredible geographical variety is a significant tourist attraction. Much of the country's tourism is centered on the metropolitan regions including Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver\/Whistler, Niagara Falls, Calgary\/Canadian Rockies, British Columbia's Okanagan Valley, and the national capital region Ottawa. The large cities are known for their culture, diversity, as well as the many national parks and historic sites. The best part about Canada is that it is a four-season destination, offering pristine natural wonders, world-class cities, culture and heritage, food and wines, shopping and lots more. From iceberg spotting in Newfoundland, to whale watching off the coast of British Columbia, the \u2018Land of the Maple\u2019 has something for everyone. If ever there was a perfect family destination, this is it! The Vibrant Cities of Canada From Toronto, one of the world\u2019s most multicultural cities; to Vancouver, bordered by the most beautiful sun-kissed beaches in the Pacific; to French-speaking Quebec City, which is steeped in history and European in flavor \u2013 Canada has some of the best cities of all. During your time in Toronto, you may wish to consider taking one of the five unique tours in the city (Downtown Toronto Tour, Old Town History Tour, Graffiti Tour, Queen St. West, Toronto Waterfront Tour and Toronto Ghost Tour), that will take you to some of the city\u2019s favorite hidden gems. One of the most beloved public spaces in Vancouver is the Greenville Island Public Market- a jewel in the Island's crown. The vast indoor market features a fascinating assortment of food and handcrafted products, all fresh from the ocean, the oven or the field! The Old Quebec City is like an open-air museum, a variety of excursions will take you beyond the historical district to other local attractions such as the beautiful Montmorency Falls, \u00cele d\u2019Orl\u00e9ans, Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupr\u00e9 Shrine, Ice Hotel, whale watching, and more. Nature at your doorstep No matter what the season, Canada has it all to rejuvenate even the most jaded traveller. And although this vast and diverse country has some wonderful man-made attractions, nothing can match the raw beauty of its natural wonders. Niagara Falls Niagara is one of those classic Canadian destinations that have been a mainstay of travellers from across the globe for generations. That lasting power isn\u2019t only because of the endless awe brought about by the thundering falls; it\u2019s also the result of Niagara\u2019s constant reinvention. Ultimately, there\u2019s no leaving Niagara without checking out the fall. Bay Of Fundy, Nova Scotia Did you know that over 160 billion tonnes of water move in and out of the Bay of Fundy, every day, twice a day? That\u2019s more than the combined flow of all the freshwater rivers on our planet.\u00a0It\u2019s also home to over 12 species of whales, and holds the record for the highest recorded tides in the world, according to the Guinness Book of World Records Montmorency Falls, Quebec City Open year-round, the beautiful Montmorency Falls Park is just a few minutes from downtown Qu\u00e9bec City. The waterfalls are 83 m (272') tall, a full 30 m (99') higher than Niagara Falls. Discover a rich legacy of Culture & Heritage Throughout Canada's history, it has been influenced by European culture and traditions, especially British and French, and by its own indigenous cultures. Its numerous World Heritage Sites are wonderfully unique, each representing a crucial period in the country\u2019s timeline. The Halifax Citadel National Historic Site in Nova Scotia showcases Canadian military history and gives its visitors an opportunity to explore the history of the fortress and the soldiers who were stationed there. At the Canadian Museum of History in the city of Quebec, visitors can also discover the events, personalities and historical events that have shaped Canada. In Newfoundland, you can climb to the top of the tallest lighthouse in Atlantic Canada- the Point Amour Lighthouse. After climbing 132 steps, you will be rewarded with a fantastic panoramic view of the Strait of Belle Isle. The Historic Site is a lot more than a great view, it\u2019s a snapshot of life on the Straits, set in a particular landscape. An unforgettable food and dining experience If great food and wine is your favorite part of travelling, Canada has a plethora of options that will have you packing your bags in no time. Ottawa's restaurants are wonderfully diverse and if you\u2019re in the mood for French, Italian, Chinese or seafood, you can choose from scores of each. Old Montreal is a European-style district and a food tour in the city allows its visitors to relish the visual treats while also uncovering some of Montreal\u2019s most enticing bits of history. And if you love discovering insider tips on the winery you're visiting without having to navigate from one winery to the next, a wine tour with the experts in Kelowna is the right choice. With over 40 wineries in Okanagan Valley, Kelowna, you will be pleasantly surprised as you travel through vineyards, orchards and farms just minutes from the lakeside city. The Call of the Wild The animals and marine life found in Arctic Canada are diverse and incredible, and the best way to see them is on an Arctic safari. Polar Bears The jewel of the northern animals, the polar bear is a truly majestic and powerful creature. Seeing a polar bear in the wild is one life experience you will never forget. Arctic Fox One of the most beautiful animals in the north, the arctic fox has developed a thick white coat that blends with its environment to aid in hunting and in evading its predators like the polar bear. The arctic fox is so well adapted to its environment, that it won\u2019t start shivering until temperatures reach -34\u00b0 C. Caribou Watching a herd of caribou thunder across the tundra is an unforgettable experience, and one you can enjoy in northern Manitoba. (This article is sponsored by Destination Canada)