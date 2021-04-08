Bullzire’21 registrations open: Delhi University D-Street to bring budding investors, market experts together

The ninth edition of Bullzire will consist of 7 competitions, speaker sessions and a panel discussion consisting of esteemed professionals.

D-Street is Delhi University’s only stock market-oriented society which functions with the objective of spreading financial literacy and providing pertinent discourse relating to the financial markets. Through its various initiatives, it provides practical exposure to its members to the field of financial research. Some of the primary activities include preparation of industry quality research reports, articles, organising and participation in real-time market simulations. Bullzire is Asia’s Largest Stock Market Fest which is a trademark event bringing together some of the brightest young minds who participate in various challenges and discussions.

Bullzire’21 in association with Angel Broking Ltd. and BSE Investor Protection Fund will be held on 17th and 18th April. Attracting a footfall of over 7000 booming brains from 100+ colleges throughout the country with students from various IIMs, IITs, etc participating in the events, BULLZIRE has been considered a breeding ground for enthusiastic learners. From innovative games and simulations to the enlightening speaker sessions and seminars, it is an event worthy of the name. Various prestigious personalities have graced the event over the years including Sanjiv Bhasin, Samant Sikka, Aviral Jain, Kunal Bothra, Prerna Soni, Varun Aggarwal, Aswini Bajaj and many more.

The 9th edition of #Bullzire from D-Street SRCC presents a series of competitions, speaker sessions & a panel discussion. Register at https://t.co/0DKm2qYKQH for the competition! Get a chance to win Prizes worth Rs 7,50,000 including Cash Prizes worth Rs. 50,000. pic.twitter.com/IRKgQmyuRX — FinancialXpress (@FinancialXpress) April 8, 2021



The ninth edition of Bullzire will consist of 7 competitions, speaker sessions and a panel discussion consisting of esteemed professionals.

Register now for the competitions listed below for a chance to win Prizes worth Rs 7,50,000 including Cash Prizes worth Rs. 50,000 and Internship Opportunities!

Register using the following link on Dare2Compete: https://dare2compete.com/f/g2A8zJy?refId=Aa0Qbvi

1. Shri Ram Valuation Case Challenge

2. Shri Ram Investment Competition

3. D-Crypto

4. AnalytIQ

5. Deriwitz

6. Shri Ram Mock Stock

7. Battle of Wits

Mark the Dates: 17th and 18th April

Through our fest we hope to spur the spirit of research and discussion in the field of financial markets and wish to encourage research culture in our country. We provide various such opportunities throughout the year by organising other such events and taking up various research projects carried out by our members and published in the public domain for providing discourse.

The above article is sponsored by Bullzire’21