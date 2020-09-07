Boost your smartphone experience with new and unique features of Oppo ColorOS 7.2

Built on Android 10 and debuting with the Oppo Reno4 Pro, ColorOS 7.2 feels lighter and smoother.

Oppo’s ColorOS has been evolving over the years and now offers users the most intuitive and seamless experience possible on an Android phone. With the new Oppo Reno4 Pro, the latest version of this innovative smartphone operating system and UI, the ColorOS 7.2, is being rolled out for users in India. Built on Android 10 and debuting with the Oppo Reno4 Pro, ColorOS 7.2 feels lighter and smoother than any other Android user interface available at the moment. From the moment the flash on the display announces that your fingerprint has been recognised to the point you push the side button to lock the phone, everything works the way you expect it to. From its super power saving mode to allowing a speedy switch between apps, the latest ColorOS 7.2, Oppo is pushing a lot of new and unique features for users, with a lot of room for customisation. Here is what impresses the most.

Switch between apps quicker

If you are the sort who switches between apps very often, trying to juggle work, fun and your social life on the same screen, then with the Oppo Reno4 you will notice the movement from one app to the other is much smoother. This is because of a new feature called AI App Preloading in ColorOS 7.2, which is artificial intelligence enabled and allows the phone to continuously learn and evolve based on usage patterns. The backend will intuitively shut down the feature when the available memory is less than 1GB in an 8GB RAM phone and 2GB in a 12GB RAM phone. OPPO’s estimate is that this improves app launch speeds by up to 23.63 percent. We can’t disagree.

Super power saving mode

Has your phone battery ever given up on you while trying to book a cab or order food delivery online? We’ve all been there. Oppo’s power saver mode ensures the battery is consumed much less than regular, letting you avoid such situations. But if you still do get stuck, the super power saving mode takes this to a whole new level. According to tests performed at OPPO labs, a phone with just 5 percent battery remaining can be reliably used for WhatsApp messaging for up to 90 minutes in the Super Power Saving mode, which is twice as long as when the mode is turned off. We tried with under 25 percent battery on the Reno 4 and the phone showed over 11 hours of battery life left. Under this feature, the phone shifts to a dark screen and lets you access a maximum of six apps, of which phone, clock and messages are preloaded. You can add the remaining three as per your requirement right on the homepage. This is a much-welcome feature for everyone, especially those who are always on the move.

‘Icon Pull Down’ to locate your apps faster

Often you end up downloading so many apps on the phone that locating the right one becomes a pain. A simple swipe down the screen fixes the first challenge by letting you see frequently used apps or enables a search to find others. ColorOS 7.2 fixes the second problem with its Icon Pull Down option, which needs to be enabled from the home screen section of the settings. This new feature, triggered when you swipe up on either side of the screen, causes the apps to bunch together on the same side as the swipe so that you can use the same finger to get to the app you want. This is an addictive feature appreciated especially by those with small hands as the apps can be accessed with a single finger in the lower part of the home screen itself.

Wallpapers that are pure art

We don’t realise it but wallpapers are a good showcase of your personality and a conversation starter as well. The Artist Wallpaper Project turns your screen into your personal art gallery with works from 15 international artists, such as Tom Hegen and Ian Fisher, all available for free from the Theme Store. In another stunning feature, Oppo has added gravity wallpapers that move and transform depending on how you hold the phone. To see the moon move up close on your screen is something else.

Innovate with Oppo Lab

A lot of the new innovations on the Reno4 Pro and ColorOS 7.2 come from the Oppo Lab. You can see it all happening on the Oppo Lab app that lets you interact real-time. For instance, you can make your own ringtone by tweaking a tone to fit your tempo. Or go a step further and create multiple versions of the same ringtone to assign a mood for a different friend. It only gets more fun as you play with it more. Also, when you are wondering what to do next, use the spinning wheel in the Oppo Lab to get a random suggestion. It might just help you schedule that jog you have been putting off for weeks.

Convenience features

Gaming buffs who find their play interrupted by a call or message will love the Quick Return Bubble app, which they can simply tap to return to the game. The assistive ball or virtual home button, which can be enabled from the settings, gets you back home in a jiffy. There is also the sidebar that can be pulled out to quickly access an app or features like screenshot or screen record. On ColorOS 7.2 you will find a lot of convenience features, so much so there is a different tab for it in settings. And best of all, these features are customisable to fit your needs and taste.

Whether you’re a first-time user or a pro, the intuitive experience of ColorOS 7.2 is sure to prove addictive, such as switching between your apps faster or experiencing the joy of art with its curated collection of theme wallpapers. The system even learns from your sleep patterns to optimise power-saving so that only 2 percent of battery is consumed at night, so you need not worry about charging the phone before bedtime.

(This article is sponsored by OPPO)