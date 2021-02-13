Biryani by Kilo takes Biryani to Big League

BBK has 50+ outlets across India in Delhi NCR, Punjab, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Dehradun, Bhopal, Indore, Patna, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Nagpur and Kolkata. Many more outlets are coming up in the year 2021 to cover pan India.

Kaushik Roy, Founder & CEO

At Biryani By Kilo, food is made on order basis using freshly sourced ingredients and meat products. None of our food products are re-heated and served to customers. BBK has always been meticulous when it comes to its sourcing procedures regarding its meat products or ingredients. Since the company’s inception, maintaining strict hygiene is the byword all of us live by at BBK. All of our Biryanis are made in Handis and are not touched by hand at any point in time during the entire cooking procedure. It’s absolutely safe to order food and Biryanis from BBK. Moreover, BBK is the only place where customers can indulge in the three most popular styles of biryanis – Kolkata Biryani, Lucknowi Biryani and Hyderabadi Dum Biryani. So, if you want to relish fresh, dum-cooked Biryanis, BBK is the place to have it from! Kaushik Roy, Founder & CEO.



Vishal Jindal, Co-Founder & Co-CEO



“We are very proud at Biryani By Kilo to promote & deliver Biryanis in the most authentic way Pan India now & internationally from next year. We are committed to making BBK the biggest Biryani chain in the world & make India proud. BBK already has 50 + outlets, and will be 200+ outlets in the next 4 years and 1000+ outlets in the next 10 years.”, Vishal Jindal, Co-Founder & Co-CEO.

Please tell us about your success journey as entrepreneurs.

We both are passionate entrepreneurs committed to preserving the age-old traditional recipes of India and making Biryani By Kilo (BBK) as the biggest pan India and worldwide Biryani Chain. Entrepreneurship is generally hard but deeply fulfilling. Also, F&B is operationally challenging and delivering Fresh Biryani in earthen pots in more than the accepted norm of 30-minutes of delivery time in today’s age of instant gratification has not been easy. BBK cooks fresh Biryani in around 30 minutes for every individual order and delivers the same in around 60 minutes. Although now BBK is accepted and loved as a brand for Biryanis and is known for its commitment to freshness, quality and great taste, keeping different stakeholders happy and scaling up across India has been challenging but hugely satisfying for both of us.

What was the reason behind starting the concept of “Biryani by Kilo” served in earthen pots?

Biryani has always been one of the most preferred dishes for many in India. All the existing biryani brands are just reheating pre-cooked Biryanis and delivering the same to customers. That’s where Biryani By Kilo offers a whole new experience to its customers by delivering freshly cooked biryanis in earthen pots. The USP of BBK is to make fresh Handi Biryani for every individual order and deliver the same Handi to the customer in which the Biryani is Dum Cooked. This USP of BBK is to not only ensure safety and hygiene but also maintain freshness and great flavours of its Biryanis besides being eco-friendly. These Handis/earthenware pots can also be reused for cooking food or for sowing plants.

Mutton Galouti Kebab

What makes Biryani as one of the country’s most ordered and sold dishes?

Being a one-pot meal accompanied by salan and raita, Biryani is one of the most preferred meals across all regions of India due to its delicious taste, flavourful aroma, right and balanced combination of protein (meats and vegetables) and carbohydrates (Rice). Also, Biryani has different versions such as Hyderabadi, Lucknowi, and Kolkata, and all of them have an association with our heritage and culture translating into an emotional connect with our celebrations and get-togethers. Moreover, Biryani is a versatile dish and offers vast variations such as Kathal, Paneer, chicken, mutton besides being delivery friendly.

Why is “Biryani by Kilo” considered as a premium brand of biryanis?

Biryani by Kilo is probably the only biryani chain that cooks fresh Dum Biryani in handis for every individual order in the age-old Khansama style – Delivering Biryanis to customers in the same handi in which it is freshly Dum cooked for that individual order. To ensure the freshness and quality quotient of its Biryanis, BBK uses the expensive two-year naturally aged Premium Basmati rice and an array of carefully hand-picked spices from Kerala that have the most authentic flavours and aroma.

The Kebab Platter by Biryani By Kilo

What all biryanis do you serve? What other food products do you have in your menu?

We at Biryani By Kilo serve authentic Hyderabadi, Lucknowi and Kolkata Biryanis. BBK offers the whole range of authentic Nizami cuisine, kebabs such as mutton, veg galoutis and chicken seekhs, Chicken Ghee Roast etc. All these are very popular and can be savoured with UltaTawa Paranthas or Roomali Rotis. Our Mutton Niharis and Chicken Kormas are also very popular. Vegetarian options include vegetable, Peshawari Chole, Kathal and Paneer Biryanis; curries and kebabs such as Paneer Nawabi, Paneer 65 and Burani Raita, all of which are in keeping with the tradition of the Nizams and are utterly delicious. Also, BBK Phirni and Gulab Jamun with Rabdi are blissful to savour and are hugely popular among our customers. BBK has recently launched the next-level veg and non veg kebab platters to woo kebab lovers which are getting rave reviews from its customers.

BBK’s biryanis & kebabs are the first choice for any celebrations & get-togethers. They are delicious, scrumptious & blissful and add a royal dining flavour to meals and parties – Prashan Agarwal, CEO Gaana & Biryani Lover

Why do you enjoy such a huge fan following among biryani lovers of the country? What makes your biryanis so delectable?

Biryani By Kilo has been able to distinctly serve Hyderabadi, Kolkata and Lucknowi biryani and Kebabs cooked in the traditional style to more than 1 Million satisfied customers so far in more than 20 Indian cities. We have received a lot of love and appreciation from all our customers spread across different regions due to our penchant for freshness, authentic taste and consistent quality of food products.

Also, BBK’s commitment towards CSR activities to feed the needy during COVID-19 times and valuing its delivery riders is well appreciated. Kindly look at the BBK website for options to contribute to these CSR activities.

Watch the video dedicated to our frontline delivery staff & BBK brand ad “Issi ko Biryani Kehte Hain” on BBK YouTube Channel.

(Top left image: Mutton Hyderabadi Biryani; Top right image: Festival delicacies; Bottom left image: Paneer Biryani; Bottom right image: Matka Phirni)

How many outlets do you have in India? Do you have a presence in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities? What are your current expansion plans? Do you plan to go abroad?

BBK has 50+ outlets across India in Delhi NCR, Punjab, Mumbai, Pune, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jaipur, Dehradun, Bhopal, Indore, Patna, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, Nagpur and Kolkata. Many more outlets are coming up in the year 2021 to cover pan India. BBK is primarily a Biryani & Kebab Delivery Chain but we also try to do one Dine-in outlet per city for customers to experience Royal Dining style. BBK Dine-in is currently available in Connaught Place – Delhi, Thane – Mumbai, Wakad and Wanowerie – Pune, Gariahat – Kolkata, and in many other cities such as Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Indore and Kanpur. BBK is probably the only Biryani Chain in the world to develop SOPs, Tech platform, authentic recipes, Training and audit processes to make fresh Biryanis for every individual order. This BBK model can now be replicated worldwide, hence, many big F&B companies from the Middle East, UK, Singapore, US and more have approached BBK for Joint Ventures and Master Franchisees.

“Biryani is the new Pizza in Food QSR. And Biryani by Kilo is the leader in Biryani Category”, Sohil Chand, Senior Advisor, Norwest Partners & Ex Goldman Sachs Director.

What about the financial growth story of the company in its past 6 years of existence?

BBK started its 1st outlet in 2015 and has been growing since then, nearing 50+ outlets across 20+ Indian cities with Rs 100 Cr annual revenue now. We plan to have 200+ outlets in the next 3-4 years and achieve a top line of Rs 500+ Cr. Also, BBK will be expanding to Middle and Far East countries by next year.

The Aanch by Biryani By Kilo

How did the pandemic affect your business? What all safety measures do you take in your kitchen currently, keeping in mind the threat of Bird Flu and COVID-19?

BBK business is back to 100%+ to pre-Covid-19 levels due to our strong commitment to freshness, hygiene and safety along with consistent quality and taste. In the current Scenario, BBK has taken extra measures and precautions such as sanitising its kitchen every hour, screening its employees by taking their temperature every day, putting them on the website and communicating in transparent manner with its employees and customers. All BBK safety measures are listed on its website under the safety standards tab. All our meals are cooked fresh at 250 Degree C & above.

Mutton Nihari

What are the challenges that you’re currently facing in the market?

There are a lot of me-too companies who want to replicate the concept of BBK’s Handi Biryanis but don’t necessarily cook fresh in those handis or have the same commitment to quality as BBK. Customers will have to differentiate between copycats and real quality products. Continuous commitment and communication to all BBK stakeholders is important for us going forward.

“Biryani By Kilo has been able to create robust systems & processes, to deliver authentic products with consistent quality and service levels. Soonicorn to be Unicorn”, Ashish Wadhwani, Managing Partner, Ivycap Ventures.

What are the future plans of the company?

BBK plans to grow to 200+ outlets pan India in the next 4 years and expand to some international destinations as well. Also, plans to achieve Rs 500crs+ annual revenues and healthy bottom line in the next 4 years is on the cards for us. With its professional and passionate management and razor sharp focus on the Biryani category, BBK will be the biggest Biryani chain pan India and worldwide soon. We are proud to take the Make In India movement forward.

