Binance Referral Code ID: PEP1B4PD (Claim Best Sign Up Bonus)

The Binance Referral Code is: PEP1B4PD. New Binance customers can register using the code and get the best joining bonus gift.

Click Here To Use The Binance Referral Code Link

Binance is one of the most popular crypto platforms in the world. What began as a simple crypto exchange has now transformed into one of the most prominent crypto financial services providers on the planet.

Signing on the Binance platform brings one a multitude of advantages. However, using a referral code can allow users to receive a wealth of additional benefits, including the opportunity to get cashback on trading fees and multiple rewards from the Binance referral program.

If one is looking for a Binance referral code, they can use PEP1B4PD to receive the best possible sign up bonus that Binance currently offers.

How to Use the Binance Referral Code to Sign Up

The Binance referral code is PEP1B4PD. Here is how one can use the code to claim a sign-up bonus:

Head to the Binance.com website and commence the sign up process (one can also use the app). When asked, users must input all of the relevant credentials (make sure the information is accurate). Eventually, Binance will ask for a referral code. Enter: PEP1B4PD Complete the registration process and begin using the platform. Users may need to verify their identity to unlock all the features. One can also set up their very own referral ID to get additional bonuses and rewards.

Now that one knows how to register using our referral code, let’s look at how users can use the Binance platform.

What is the Binance Platform

If users are looking for a one-stop solution to their crypto needs, Binance is probably as close as one can get.

At its core, Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange and a trading platform. It allows users to purchase crypto for fiat currency, exchange one coin for the other, earn interest on one’s crypto holdings, and trade crypto to make a profit.

Binance provides traders with numerous options to make money on their platform. Finance experts can trade crypto futures with high amounts of leverage. If one is looking to increase their mining capabilities, they can join a mining pool. Suppose one is in an area where it isn’t possible to purchase crypto directly from Binance. In that case, one can use the Peer-to-Peer exchange service to trade currency locally.

Apart from this, users also have the option to become a liquidity provider and earn crypto in exchange for their services or get a loan using their crypto as collateral. Lastly, Binance recently began their very own NFT service, perfect for those with a large appetite for risk.

The Binance Referral Program

One of the best things about Binance is that it allows users to have a lot of control over their referrals. Let’s take a look at how one can join the program, its basics, and what is needed to maximise the rewards.

How to Join the Binance Referral Program

Once users sign up using the referral code PEP1B4PD, they will be able to set a code of their own. They can then head over to the Binance referral page and generate the ID that can be shared with their friends. Anyone who joins using an individual user’s referral ID will receive a discount on their trading fees (which the user can control).

To put it simply, Binance gives users a 20% commission on the trading fees of all their referrals. This means that if one of the referrals spends $100 on trading fees, the user will receive $20 cashback. However, users are also required to kick back some of that amount to their referrals. So, if one decides to kick back 10%, they will receive $10 in the aforementioned example, with their referral receiving a $10 cashback.

How to Increase Earnings from the Referral Program

The first thing one needs to do is to set an enticing kickback rate. Remember that anyone who wants to sign up to Binance will have access to hundreds of referral codes online, many of them offering very high kickback rates.

As such, a 10% kickback is a minimum. While that may seem high, remember that one’s commission extends to lifetime trades, and one can convince an unlimited number of people to sign up using their referral code. As such, make sure that the referral code offers competitive benefits.

If one finds it challenging to convince people to sign up using their code, they can generate a new one. Any Binance user can have multiple codes, each with a different rate.

Binance Apps

We mentioned earlier that traders could use the Binance app to sign up. It is also possible to do pretty much everything that one would usually do on their computer using the Binance app on the go.

Binance has both an IOS and an Android app. However, remember that due to the limitations of a phone and its smaller screen, we would not advise using the mobile app for anything other than the most basic tasks.

For traders, we would recommend downloading the Binance desktop app (available on Windows, macOS, and Linux), as it allows one to access the platform in a faster manner and won’t shut down in case the browser crashes.

Lastly, remember that Binance has a separate authenticator app that one can use to set up a two-factor authentication for their account. This would provide users with an additional layer of security, and we highly recommend setting it up on all of one’s crypto and fiat wallets.

Binance Support

Due to it being one of the biggest crypto exchanges on the platform, Binance offers customer support services with numerous ways to contact them. For one, they can use the live chat feature to answer any query within a few minutes. Binance support is known for being quick and helpful, and the chances are that a query will be resolved without too much of a hassle.

Users can also email the support with their query. This will take longer to resolve, but users will have the option of stating their problem a lot more clearly.

Lastly, Binance has an extensive wiki that helps to resolve site-wide issues and answer questions about the platform and how to use it.

Make Use of Our Binance Code and Get the Best Sign Up Bonus

While we won’t say that Binance is the best crypto platform out there, as every single major platform has its advantages and disadvantages, what we will say is that one cannot go wrong with Binance.

So, use our code PEP1B4PD right now to get one of the best sign up bonuses on the platform. Remember to register one’s own referral code to get all the additional benefits too!