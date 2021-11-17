Bike insurance nearing expiry? Know how you can check status & renew it online

Image Credits - Bajaj Allianz General Insurance

Being on the right side of the law certainly counts in the end. It not only inculcates a habit of following the rules but also keeps you protected from financial losses in certain situations. When it comes to driving a bike, making sure that your two-wheeler’s papers are up-to-date is also a part of following the rules. Driving any vehicle, including a two-wheeler, without insurance is against the law. Not just that, there is also a financial risk in not keeping the insurance policy active. If the renewal date of your bike insurance policy is nearing, here is what you can and should do immediately.

Online Status Check

If you are not aware of the due date of your bike insurance policy, you can check the status of your bike insurance online in a matter of minutes. You can even renew the policy online in a completely safe, transparent and seamless manner. Read on to understand the online renewal process and how it works.

Online Renewal Process

You can renew a policy purchased from any insurer and complete the process online. You will have to enter vehicle details such as registration number etc, choose the type of policy that suits you, enter the IDV (insured declared value) and the add-ons that you wish to get with your policy and then complete the process by making the payment online. You will immediately receive the softcopy of your policy on your registered email ID as a documentary proof of the insurance.

However, it is also possible that your insurance policy has already expired. What to do in such a situation? The simple answer is that you can still use the online facilities to re-activate your insurance policy.

If your policy has expired recently, online bike insurance renewal has its own advantages. First, check whether your policy is still in the grace period, which is 90 days from the end of tenure. If yes then you don’t have to undergo offline inspection of the vehicle while renewing it online, even after the due date. Second, if your policy falls in the grace period then you end up saving the NCB on your policy as well. Please visit the official website of IRDAI for more details.

Under the circumstances where your policy has expired and exceeded the grace period, you would require purchasing a fresh bike insurance policy. This would ensue an inspection of your vehicle as well as loss of NCB benefits accrued previously. Hence, it is imperative to renew your insurance cover on time.

Which Insurance Policy to Choose?

While renewing a bike insurance policy, you will have to select the type of insurance policy online. Choosing the type of insurance policy is a crucial part of the buying process and hence you need to be careful here. You have to mandatorily opt for the third party insurance policy which provides compensation expenses for injuries caused or accidental death to a third party.

On the other hand, a comprehensive bike insurance policy includes own-damage insurance along with the third party insurance policy, and therefore covers liability towards the third party as well as towards the policyholder. Opting for a comprehensive policy is always the right approach as it provides 360-degree coverage and gives you peace of mind from any concerns that could affect you financially.

Where to get the right policy

Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company provides you the digital medium to not only check the status of your bike insurance policy but also renew it online. What you get while purchasing or renewing online from Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company will be access to more than 2,900 Cashless Garages, DIY Self Inspection Process, super-fast claims and 24×7 assistance. *Standard T&C Apply

Using the bike insurance premium calculator should be the first step in your journey towards securing yourself and your beloved vehicle, right before you zoom ahead on your bike. And yes, do not forget to set the alerts and reminders so as to not miss the bike insurance due date next time. Insurance is the subject matter of solicitation. For more details on benefits, exclusions, limitations, terms and conditions, please read sales brochure/policy wording carefully before concluding a sale.