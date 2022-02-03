Best Credit Repair Companies – An In-Depth Guide to Repairing Your Credit Score in 2022

What is a credit repair company? Are credit repair companies worth it? See our in-depth review of the best credit dispute companies right now, including budget-friendly credit clean-up companies with customizable plans, text alerts, credit monitoring, and more.

Trying to find a good credit repair company?

I know how challenging that can be. Choosing a legit credit repair agency is stressful, especially with concerns about credit repair scams.

But don’t fret. Whether you want to remove negative items from your credit report to access a good loan, get a house or make any financial decision, we’re here to help.

Our team has done the heavy lifting and reviewed the best credit repair companies of the year, saving you the stressful job of spending hours (maybe even weeks) deciding which option is right for you.

Hopefully, by the end of our article and guide covering everything you need to know about credit repair, you’ll have a better understanding of what the market has to offer.

But, best of all, you’ll know where to start looking.

Best Credit Repair Companies that Work – First Look

Credit Repair Companies Highlights

Credit Saint All-round best credit repair company

Free credit evaluation

90-day money-back guarantee

Lexington Law Top-notch legal consultation

Free personal credit report consultation

Customized credit repair packages

Experian Add water, power, NetFlix bills to your score

Toll-free 24/7 support

1/3 of the major US credit bureaus

Ovation Credit Good value for money

Free consultation

A+ Better Business Bureau rating

The Credit People Cheapest credit repair service

Free consult, tips, or questions

Satisfaction guarantee

Credit Repair Free credit score analysis

Free negative item summary

Comprehensive educational tools

Sky Blue Fast credit repair service

90-day money-back guarantee

All-inclusive plans (no costly upgrades)

Pyramid Credit Repair Impressive customer service

Free credit repair evaluation

10+ years of assistance

1. Credit Saint – The Best Credit Repair Agency (Free Consultation)

Best Features

A+ Better Business Bureau rating

Free consultation and score analysis

Detailed plans and pricing

Private dashboard for credit monitoring

90-day-money back guarantee

Among the top credit repair companies

What was disappointing…

Initial work fee

If you’re looking for a company with a comprehensive credit repair process to dispute inaccurate data in your credit report, Credit Saint is arguably one of the best options on the market.

Not only does this repair company have over 15 years of experience and an A+ BBB rating, but you can also review your credit score for free just by creating an account.

Afterward, this company will analyze your credit history, provide an updated FICO score and identify negative items, such as late payments, student loans, etc., that damage your credit score.

What’s more, Credit Saint believes “What you don’t know will hurt you,” so clients are provided with regular up-to-date information to help them understand their credit score better.

And like most legitimate credit repair companies, their team offers a free consultation so you can learn more about their credit repair service before making a commitment. You’ll be able to see your credit scores from all three credit bureaus and find out straight away what steps Credit Saint’s team believes you should take.

Best of all, you can track everything online via a private dashboard. Your account page includes progress reports, a credit score tracker, and a complete analysis of your case, so you’re always kept in the loop.

Finally, this company offers three credit repair packages to choose from Credit Polish, Credit Remodel, and Clean Slate. But in case you’re unsatisfied, there’s also a 90-day-money back guarantee.

Credit Polish: Credit Remodel: Clean Slate: $79.99 / month $99.99 / month $119.99 / month $99.00 initial work fee $99.00 initial work fee $195.00 initial work fee Bureau challenges

Score analysis

Creditor interventions

Score tracker

❌ Inquiry targeting

❌ Experian monitoring Bureau challenges

Score analysis

Creditor interventions

Score tracker

Inquiry targeting

Experian monitoring Unlimited bureau challenges

Score analysis

Creditor interventions

Score tracker

Inquiry targeting

Experian monitoring Includes challenging five inaccurately reporting items per dispute cycle. Includes challenging ten inaccurately reporting items per dispute cycle. Includes challenging unlimited inaccurately reporting items per dispute cycle.

Customer Reviews

“Great consultation (Free) very honest experience letting you know exactly where you stand credit-wise; the cost for the repair service; expectations, & do’s & don’ts.” – Karen, Trustpilot

“I knew credit saint was legit before I called; my best friend is four months in and points up on her scores…. I’m looking forward to building my life back up with the help of these guys.” – Kiri S, Trustpilot

2. Lexington Law – Legitimate Credit Repair Company for Tailored Plans

Best Features

Founded and operated by attorneys

Free consultation and analysis

Impressive 4.4 Trustpilot score

Top-notch legal consultation

Customized plans

Great education tools

Simple website interface

iOS and Android app

What was disappointing…

Not Better Business Bureau accredited

Coming in at a close second, Lexington Law boasts over 15 years of experience, 500,000+ clients, and over 56 million negative items removed. This established credit repair business is operated by seasoned lawyers and other legal advisors (mainly paralegals) who actively help you challenge discrepancies using every legal means possible.

You will have access to a personal case advisor. Think of them as your personal guide. They’ll walk you through the process, which is especially helpful since fixing your credit can be stressful to understand for a lot of people.

Better yet, there’s a mobile app, allowing clients to access their counseling plan and credit score analysis 24/7 whether they are. You’ll also receive dispute updates directly to your phone, which could come in handy considering everything has an app these days.

And for anyone looking to learn as much as possible about credit repair, you’ll have access to a variety of educational tools, guides, and more. This way, you can take steps yourself to boost your score, make better financial decisions and prevent your score from dropping again.

There are three service packages to choose from:

Concord Standard: Concord Premier: PremierPlus: $89.95 / month $109.95 / month $129.95 / month $89.00 initial work fee $109.00 initial work fee $129.00 initial work fee Bureau challenges

Creditor interventions

❌InquiryAssist

❌Score analysis Bureau challenges

InquiryAssist

Creditor interventions

Score analysis

ReportWatch

TransUnion® alerts

❌ Cease & desist letters

❌ FICO® score tracker Bureau challenges

InquiryAssist

Creditor interventions

Score analysis

ReportWatch

TransUnion® alerts

Tailored cease & desist letters

FICO® score monitoring

Identity theft protection

Personal finance tools

Customer Reviews

“I’m currently using Lexington Law; they are very good… and also have many features on the app that can help you financially, and you’re always represented and protected under them. They even have ID theft protection. It depends on if you want to be a short-term or long-term customer.” – MysteriousStick77, Reddit

“I was unsure of using credit repair services, but with bad credit, you are dead in the water. My life is upside no; because of bad business decisions, Lexington Law is giving me a new outlook. I have seen results already, and I am glad I called them.” – Chauncey, Trustpilot

3. Experian – Best Credit Repair Services for an Instant Boost

Best Features

Toll-free 24/7 support

1 of the major US bureaus

Increase FICO score by 12 points

Add water, power, NetFlix bills to your score

Free credit repair software

Identity theft insurance

What was disappointing…

Improves Experian report only

While not your typical credit repair company, Experian offers a completely free boost to your FICO score. That’s why we felt it was a great option for anyone looking for quick, instant improvement to their score. But just so you’re aware, it might not be the best credit repair service if your report is packed with inaccuracies.

That said, Experian is still one of the oldest credit bureaus in the United States, with over 125 years worth of experience. They provide clients with a detailed credit report, score, monitoring, and “boost,” all for free.

What’s more, unlike other credit repair companies that might overlook the smaller positives in your credit history, Experian Boost makes sure all on-time payments count towards boosting your score. This includes those “easier” monthly payments like your phone, utilities, and even subscriptions to popular streaming services.

Customer Reviews

“My credit has always been bad, thanks to no one actually telling me how it worked. But thanks to Experian, I am finally making it better! Thank you so much.” – Savanna, Trustpilot

“Helped me raise my score fast; I am impressed! Thank you.” – Hazel, Trustpilot

4. Ovation Credit – Best Credit Repair Site for Beginners

Best Features

A+ Better Business Bureau rating

Refund policy

Free consultation

Personal case advisor

Free mobile app

What was disappointing…

Limited customer support hours

Known for reliable customer support, Ovation Credit Services has been in business for an impressive 45 years. This company not only has an A+ BBB rating, with more than 1 million credit profiles corrected, but they’ve also dedicated themselves to building a trustworthy, legit business.

Better yet, Ovation Credit works with all three major credit bureaus to resolve issues with your credit and address questionable items, e.g., collections, foreclosures, inquiries, and more. Plus, with their free consultation, you’ll be able to discuss any concerns you have and speak to a Credit Analyst responsible for reviewing your credit report.

And just like any reputable credit repair service, there’s an educational section to help you understand how to boost your credit score. They even provide information on personal loans, mortgages, credit cards, building credit, etc.

Best of all, Ovation Credit will monitor your credit score for any changes and send real-time alerts the moment your credit changes.

There are two plans to choose from. While the Essentials plan at first glance might not seem that in-depth, it could be a good option if you’re stuck on a budget.

Essentials: Essentials Plus: $79.00 / month $109.00 / month £89.00 initial work fee £89.00 initial work fee Personal advisor

Personalized credit repair options

Finance management tools Personal advisor

Personalized credit repair options

Unlimited challenge validation letters

Unlimited creditor goodwill letters

Official ovation recommendation letter

Transunion credit monitoring

Finance management tools

Customer Reviews

“Ovation credit services helped me take my credit score from 500’s to 720’s within two years. I was able to get responsible business loans and grow my personal and business credit trustworthiness. The tools they gave me helped me to make sure I take loans I can actually pay back. I am no longer living from check to check!” – Tabitha, Trustpilot

“Since I’ve been using this service a month ago, my credit score has gone up rapidly due to Brandie and the team at Ovation’s help. I am very pleased with the service, thank you so much for all that you do!” – Jennifer, Trustpilot

5. The Credit People – One of the Best Budget-Friendly Credit Clean Up Companies

Best Features

Satisfaction guarantee

Free credit reports/scores

No hidden credit repair costs

No “limits” plan available

Toll-free support

What was disappointing…

Not BBB accredited

The Credit People is the best budget-friendly option for repairing your credit and a good option if you haven’t got much disposable income to spare on “premium” packages.

But, despite being one of the cheaper repair credit options, The Credit People is still among the most reputable credit repair services on the market today. Having worked in the industry for over 15 years, with almost 1.5 million negative credit items successfully removed from client credit reports, their efficiency is clear to see.

They offer a FREE credit consultation to address inaccuracies presented in your initial credit score to get started. This includes issues such as student loans, late payments, tax liens, bankruptcies. Afterward, they’ll strategize exactly how to dispute and fix your credit score.

Best of all, the interface is simple and easy to navigate. All you need to do is log in to their online dashboard, and you’ll be able to monitor updates to your report, track open disputes, and contact customer service with any questions you might have.

The only downside is that this particular credit repair company is not Better Business Bureau accredited. That being said, they assure all customers a 53 – 187 points increase*, and unlike most credit repair agencies, there’s a 60-day money-back guarantee should you be disappointed.

Monthly Membership Flat Rate Membership $79 / month (cancel at any time)$19 initial work fee $419 / six months (complete six months service) 24hr account access

Toll-free customer support team

Access to free credit reports AND scores

Score-driven results®

Satisfaction guarantee

Unlimited disputes

Creditor communication

Debt validation

Inquiry validation

Certified FCRA

6. Credit Repair – Client-Focused, User-Friendly Credit Help Company

Best Features

Great mobile app

Comprehensive educational tools

Free consultations and credit reports

Credit monitoring

Text/email alerts

What was disappointing…

No money-back guarantee

During the last decade, Credit Repair has successfully challenged and removed more than 7.5 million inaccuracies. That doesn’t include the impressive 23+ million disputes and challenges they’ve tackled since founding the business in 2021.

What’s more, this reputable credit repair company offers a FREE online credit evaluation. This includes access to your credit score, a summary of negative items, and a recommended credit solution, all for free.

The credit repair process itself is also transparent and easy to understand. There are three main steps: Check, Challenge, and Change, with the aim being to dispute and, where possible, remove discrepancies with each credit bureau.

Information is key – CreditRepair.com takes pride in offering a variety of helpful educational articles that you can easily access via the website. There’s even a mobile app to monitor your repair progress on the go.

The only disappointment is that they don’t offer a money-back guarantee. But this does seem to be the case with even the most established credit repair companies. On a more positive note, you will have access to credit monitoring, which is included in all three of CreditRepairs.com packages.

Direct: Standard: Advanced: $69.95 / month $99.95 / month $119.95 / month $69.95 initial work fee $99.95 initial work fee $119.95 initial work fee Inquiry assists

Goodwill intervention

TransUnion credit monitoring

Quarterly credit score updates Inquiry assists

Goodwill intervention

TransUnion credit monitoring

Quarterly credit score updates

FICO® Score inquiry service Inquiry assists

Goodwill intervention

TransUnion credit monitoring

Quarterly credit score updates

FICO® Score inquiry service

Cease and desist intervention Includes challenging four negative items per month across the three bureaus Includes challenging six negative items per month across the three bureaus Includes challenging eight negative items challenges per month across the three bureaus

7. Sky Blue Credit – Fast Credit Repair Service

Best Features

No charge for six days

90-day money-back guarantee

Toll-free customer support

All-inclusive plan that you can pause

Fast results

What was disappointing…

Setup fee

Limited customer support hours

Sky Blue Credit is your fastest path to challenging your credit report errors and optimizing your scores, with a turnaround time of 30 or fewer days. Not only do they offer a 90-day refund if they’re unable to remove any negative items from your credit report during that time, but they also allow you to pause your membership at any time. Convenient, right?

And like many credit repair companies, there’s a free credit consultation. But what makes this company stand out from the competition is its commitment to flagging potentially dangerous disputes before they affect your credit further.

You’ll also receive advice on improving your financial habits and managing any existing debt you may have.

The only minor annoyance is that they offer one plan and one plan only – either priced for individuals or couples.

All-Inclusive Plan: $79.00 / month ($119 / month for couples) $79.00 / initial work fee Expert dispute candidate identification

Debt validation

Custom-tailored disputes 15 items every 35 days

SOL research

Score assistance

Credit rebuilding

Goodwill letters

Cease & desist letters

8. Pyramid Credit Repair – One of the Best New Credit Fixing Companies

Best Features

24/7 customer support

No setup fee

90-day money-back guarantee

Veterans & active duty discounts

15% OFF for teachers

What was disappointing…

No Better Business Bureau accredited

Complex money-back guarantee

Pyramid Credit Repair is among the newer credit repair companies, but it has managed to build a good reputation and is known to have a reliable customer service team.

Their credit evaluation is free, and when you’re ready to take proactive steps, Pyramid Credit provides clients with an account manager to help you make a customized repair strategy to suit your needs.

You won’t have to stress about credit monitoring either. This is all taken care of. Their team will monitor, analyze and provide real-time updates on the status of your case.



What’s more, there’s a money-back guarantee, but as to be expected you’re only entitled to a refund if Pyramid Credit was unable to correct even a single item on your report.

Singles Plan: Couples Plan: $99.00 / month $198 / month No additional costs – flexible billing

Personalized plan – custom dispute process24/7 phone support

No contracts – cancel anytime

Challenges all three bureaus

Personal online dashboard

Text and email alerts Personalized service for two24/7 phone support

No contracts – cancel anytime

Finance tools for couples Challenges all three bureaus

Personal online dashboard

Text and email alerts

Factors to Consider when looking for the Best Credit Removal Companies – Quick Guide

Free Consultation

The best credit repair organizations should, in most cases, offer a free consultation where you can ask questions, address concerns and even discuss how to dispute certain items on your credit report.

A lot of agencies will even offer access to a free credit report, score analysis, FICO score, and more.

Setup Fee

Be aware that credit repair agencies should not expect you to pay the full amount before working on your behalf. Instead, an initial work or program fee is usually charged to your account.

Of course, there are top-rated credit repair companies that don’t require an upfront payment, but it’s not uncommon to pay a small charge to initiate the contract.

Just be on the lookout for any credit repair agency that tries to request ludicrous amounts of money upfront on top of a monthly fee because this would be in violation of the Credit Repair Organizations Act.

Customer Service

Any monthly subscription service should provide top-notch customer service. Keep an eye out for customer reviews and feedback that frequently criticizes any credit help company’s customer support.

Ideally, any credit repair companies worth looking into will offer free and easily accessible customer support by professionals that can provide genuine assistance on any issues you may have.

Money-Back Guarantee

Any type of satisfaction guarantee or customer-focused refund policy is an expected feature among the best credit reporting agencies.

Knowing that you can get your hard-earned cash back should you be unsatisfied with their service is a necessary reassurance (especially considering the rising number of scams in the credit repair industry).

Credit Clean Up Companies – Your Questions Answered

What is a Credit Repair Company?

A credit repair company disputes information that lowers your credit score with the aim of removing negative items altogether. Although most credit repair companies claim they can only dispute incorrect items, this is not always the case. On occasion, a minority of agencies might be able to dispute accurate but negatively impacting items on your credit report.

Do Credit Repair Services Really Work?

Yes. Credit repair services, with the help of credit repair companies, help you remove the negative items on your credit reports and, in turn, improve your credit score. However, be careful to only use top credit repair services.

Can Credit Repair Hurt Your Credit?

No. Credit repairs are generally safe if you choose good credit reporting agencies. However, make sure that you only dispute inaccurate information since challenging the wrong information might reduce your score.

Who Is the Most Aggressive Credit Repair Company?

Credit Saint seems to be the most aggressive of credit repair companies, with the most comprehensive repair services, along with thorough and detailed plans to help you efficiently repair your company.

Is Hiring Someone to Fix Your Credit Worth it?

Yes, hiring someone such as a credit repair company to fix your credit is worth it (depending on your situation of course). But most credit repair companies offer skilled advisors and great tools to improve your credit score quicker and more conveniently than figuring out how to fix your score alone.

Can I Repair My Own Credit?

Yes, you can repair your credit by requesting your credit report for free from the credit reporting bureaus. You can then review the reports and then possibly contest any inaccurate information you find. But bear in mind if you make any mistakes during the process, you could potentially harm your credit further.

Unless you know exactly how the process works, it’s more often than not best to leave it to the professionals.

How Can I Wipe My Credit Clean?

To wipe your credit clean, the best way is to reach out to reputable credit repair companies, e.g., Credit Saint, to guide you through the process. However, you can use these four steps;

Request for Your Credit Report

Through mail or phone, contact the three major credit reporting agencies; Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion, and request your credit report. Through annualcreditreport.com, you can get your credit report for free weekly.

Review the Credit Reports

To review the credit reports, go through all the details presented in the report, e.g., personal, account, collection, and bankruptcy information, to check for any discrepancies.

Dispute Any Credit Report Errors

In case you find any accurate information on your financial details. Initiate a dispute as soon as possible, either using credit repair companies or with the credit bureau that has the correct information, either online or by email.

Pay Your Debts

Outstanding debts, especially overdue ones, badly damage your credit score. Pay most, if not all, the debtors you owe and stand a better shot at a clean credit score.

How Can I Raise My Credit Score 100 Points Overnight?

There is no shortcut to raise your credit score by 100 points overnight. Still, there are some great repair companies to get a quick boost. The best yet is Experian, as it will allow you to add your on-time utility bills, e.g., Netflix, power, and water bulls, to your credit for a quick boost.

What is the Fastest Way to Repair Your Credit?

There are a number of different ways to repair your credit fast. If you only need a small boost, you should take a look at Experian Boost. They offer a free instant increase to your FICO score which might just be enough depending on your situation. But if that’s not enough, below are some other strategies you can consider:

Build Your Credit File

Having an account in your name that will be reported by the major credit bureaus is a good starting point. Also, ask to be added as an authorized user by someone with a good credit card habit.

Make Payments in Time

Your payment history is one of the most important benchmarks by which credit scores are awarded. An extended record of on-time payments will award you more credit points.

Make Frequent Payments

If you can make frequent payments, you’ll be able to keep a low credit utilization. A low credit utilization improves your credit score.

Dispute Credit Reports

You can request your report from the three credit bureaus and double-check them for inaccuracies, e.g., late payments. If you find any, you can dispute them using credit repair companies to potentially improve your score.

Best Credit Dispute Companies – Final Comparison

Service Highlights Initial work fee Monthly fees Guarantee Credit Saint Hands-on advisory team $99.00 – $195.00 $79.99 – $119.99 90-days Lexington Law 17 years worth of industry experience NONE $89.95 – $129.95 NONE Experian One of the major US credit bureaus NONE FREE N/A Ovation Credit Personal advisor and budget tools £89.00 $79.00 – $109.00 Refund requestable The Credit People Affordable, all-inclusive plan $19 $79 60-days Credit Repair 50% discount for veterans and active military $69.95 – $119.95 $69.95 – $119.95 NONE Sky Blue Credit All-inclusive plan that you can pause at any point $79.00 $79.00 90-days Pyramid Credit Repair Discounts for veterans and those on active duty NONE $99.00 – $198 90-days

What are the Best Credit Repair Companies?

Repairing credit on your own can be so daunting and challenging. But with the best credit repair companies, like the ones we’ve just reviewed, restoring your credit score should be relatively easy.

Credit Saint is, in our opinion, the best option in the credit repair industry, with comprehensive credit repair services and impressive analyzing tools to help challenge discrepancies in your credit report.

However, Lexington Law comes in at a close second, thanks to being an established law firm run by seasoned lawyers and paralegals.

That said, you should always choose whichever company is best-suited to address your credit needs. Like in any industry, even the best credit repair companies have different strengths and weaknesses, so the right credit repair company for one person may not be a good fit for you.

Hopefully, our guide has helped you find one or two repair credit options in line with your situation. If you’re still unsure of where to begin, take advantage of the free consultation service offered by most of the options above.

When in doubt, getting free credit counseling will be your safest bet. Good Luck!