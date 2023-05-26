Berger Paints’ Continuous Innovation & Breakthrough Changes Makes it to the 10k Cr Milestone

Achievement of significant milestones in the world of business is a testament to an organization’s unwavering commitment, focus and dedication to delivering on its vision. Berger Paints, with its innovative spirit and breakthrough products and services has become a preferred choice for Indian consumers when it comes to home décor.

Berger Paints has delivered consistent growth over the years with strong values of creating trust with customers and delivering excellence through innovation in products and services alike. It is therefore only fitting that this remarkable company has achieved a 10K Crore turnover milestone in the company’s centennial year. It has delivered the fastest growth in the Indian paint industry this year and boasts of strong five year CAGR of 15.4%(consolidated). The company has been one of the biggest wealth creators owing to its strong performances over the years. A homegrown MNC, today Berger Paints is the 7th largest decorative paint company in the world and 4th largest in Asia.

On achieving this milestone, Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO Berger Paints shared his enthusiasm, “The company’s strong consumer centric approach and an unwavering commitment to continuous innovation has made us one of the most admired companies in India. A strong dedicated team which has helped us deliver excellence year after year is pivotal to our success. Many of our products (Easy Clean, Anti Dust) and services (Express Painting) have altered the contours of the Indian paint market permanently.”

While there are several factors associated with the company’s success, below are the breakthrough innovations that continue to shine:

Berger Easy Clean: India’s first washable paint meant for interior surfaces keeping homes spotless & beautiful day after day.

Weathercoat Anti Dust: A unique exterior paint with dust-repellent property is one of the most innovative offerings from the house of Berger Paints. Its unique Dust Guard Technology doesn't allow dust to settle on the exterior walls and assures the house looks new and shining for years.

Express Painting – Innovative Painting Service: A one-stop solution for the painting services which uses mechanized tools with well-trained professionals and has been trusted by lakhs of families to complete their home painting projects.

With a strong foundation and continuous zeal to excel, Berger paints is expected to continue in its strong growth trajectory.