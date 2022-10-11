Airtel 5G Plus launched in 8 cities. Here’s what the next generation of connectivity will bring

India is ushering in the 5G era, with the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in eight cities in a phased manner. Customers across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi are amongst the first cities to experience the new technology as the leading telecom company continues to construct its 5G network and complete the rollout. The rest of urban India is slated to be covered by 2023.

Existing Airtel customers can also check the Airtel Thanks App to find out if Airtel 5G Plus is already available in their city, when it will arrive and if their smartphones are 5G enabled.

The excitement behind Airtel 5G Plus and what it means for you

Airtel 5G Plus will deliver 20 to 30 times higher speeds, a brilliant voice experience, and a super-fast call connect.

There are exciting times ahead as 5G technology powers a seamless experience for online gaming on smartphones. Airtel 5G Plus users can look forward to super-fast high-definition video streaming, gaming, instant media uploading, and much more. The service is expected to revolutionise industries across education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility, and logistics.

With the company using technology with the widest acceptance in the world and a highly developed ecosystem, Airtel customers can enjoy 5G services on any 5G enabled smartphone using their existing 4G SIM at no additional costs for now.

Staying true to its customer-first approach, Airtel 5G Plus technology uses a special power reduction solution that is kinder on the environment. At the launch, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director & CEO, Bharti Airtel, said, “Our obsession with customer experience is now embellished with a 5G solution that is kinder to the environment. Airtel 5G Plus is all set to redefine the way people communicate, live, work, connect and play for years to come.”

Airtel 5G Plus leading 5G innovation

The telco has been a pioneer of 5G technology in India, demonstrating how our lives are set to be transformed. Airtel conducted several tests over a trial network provided by the Department of Telecommunications, showcasing the power of 5G. It demonstrated India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad, joined hands with Apollo Hospitals to unveil India’s first 5G-powered ambulance. It also launched a private Airtel 5G test network at a BOSCH facility to boost manufacturing productivity. These came on top of the brand’s successful 5G cloud gaming demonstration and its showcase of India’s first live 5G-powered hologram at the 175* Replayed event of cricketer Kapil Dev.

Those were just a glimpse of what the new technology can achieve in a limited capacity. The 5G revolution is expected to transform entertainment and business opportunities completely, and ultimately boost the global economy.