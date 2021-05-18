A personal loan can help you manage your large medical bills with ease

Live securely & stress-free: why to opt for a personal medical emergency loan

A medical emergency not only requires your complete attention, but also needs sufficient funds. When you’re facing such a situation, identifying the right way to access finances is key. Whether a treatment and its allied costs are only partially covered by insurance or not covered at all, withdrawing your savings may not be a wise course of action. However, you can immediately arrange for funds through a personal medical emergency loan.

Applying for a medical loan is easy and you can get a high-value sanction on time to address your emergency without hassles. Here’s how a medical emergency loan can help during distressing times.

It addresses your needs quickly

In case of a medical emergency, time is always crucial. You need to act fast and organise the funds on time to be there with your loved ones or take care of yourself appropriately. With urgent financing on your mind, you can apply for a medical emergency loan online by filling in a short and simple application form, no matter where you are. For instance, with the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan for Medical Emergency, you can get online approval in 5 minutes and the money in the bank in just 24 hours from approval.

It gives you ample funds for various medical procedures

Whether your needs include admission to a hospital or not, you may require a variety of check-ups, tests, procedures, injections and surgeries. All this can amount to a hefty medical bill and may also require some up-front payments to get started. Rather than compromise on treatment or delay it, you can get an ample medical emergency loan of up to Rs.25 lakh from lenders such as Bajaj Finserv. This medical loan does not come with any usage restrictions. So, you can use funds from the loan to pay for a series of medical needs without hesitation.

It helps you meet unpredictable costs via the Flexi facility

In many cases, expenses associated with medical emergencies can be unpredictable. You will need funds as per procedure, which may involve certain expensive diagnostics tests or medication. Facing such erratic funding needs is easy with Bajaj Finserv as it allows you to borrow money online from the personal loan limit via the Flexi facility. Here you can withdraw multiple times based on your needs and pay interest only on the utilised sum. Also, you can make part-prepayments at your convenience and reuse this amount, if necessary. Moreover, this facility allows you to lower the strain of repayment during the initial tenor when you choose to pay interest-only EMIs and reduce your monthly outgo by 45%*.

It helps you repay at your convenience with relaxed terms

With a long repayment window from 12 to 60 months and a nominal interest rate, repaying the medical emergency loan from Bajaj Finserv is easy on your pocket. Further, you can plan repayment with ease using the online personal loan EMI calculator. Just enter the loan amount, tenor, and personal loan interest rate to get forecast your EMIs and adjust it as many times as you want to choose the right repayment duration or even loan amount. This allows you to keep the EMIs within budget and lets you tackle the repayments stress-free once you have handled the emergency. In case you want to part-prepay or foreclose the loan before the tenor, you can do so by paying a small fee.

Now that you know how advantageous a medical emergency loan is, you can apply for it digitally on meeting the simple eligibility criteria. To expedite the process, you can check your pre-approved offer from Bajaj Finserv. This allows you to get funds faster and apply hassle-free in just a click.

The above article is sponsored by Bajaj Finserv