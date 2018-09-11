A detailed comparison between Honor Play and OnePlus 6! Know the better smartphone for you

Honor has focused on a lot of things to make the Honor Play a superior device.

Launched in June 2018, the Honor Play is trying to reinvent the premium mid-end segment. With its lightning-fast processor, stylish design, and superfast performance, the smartphone is well on its way to becoming a favourite amongst tech enthusiasts. Honor has focused on a lot of things to make the Honor Play a superior device.

The OnePlus 6, on the other hand, comes with its own USPs. We compare the two devices to help ease your purchase decision.

Honor Play vs OnePlus 6: Design and display

Design language is one area where Honor has completely crushed OnePlus. The two phones are poles apart. Honor Play has a sturdy metal back with a matte finish, compared to the OnePlus 6’s glass body. The metal back is a refreshing change from the current crop of reflective glass back panels that are prone to scratches and fingerprints.

Honor Play sports a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The display looks brilliant, even under direct sunlight. Along the bottom of the phone, there’s a headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and the speaker. On the right side, you’ll find a power button and volume rocker. A hybrid dual-SIM slot resides on the left side of the phone.

OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 and an aspect ratio of 19:9. OnePlus 6’s AMOLED panel is impressive and almost as good as the Honor Play’s LCD panel.

Honor Play vs OnePlus 6: Performance and battery

Honor Play is powered by a Kirin 970 – the same chipset that can be found inside the Huawei P20 Pro and Honor 10. This is a high-end processor, typically found in flagships that cost way above 30K. This is the first time that this chipset has been launched in the mid-end price segment. What makes the processor even faster is the independent AI NPU+ (neural processing unit) that helps with deep machine learning and other AI-based features.

Interestingly, Honor Play also comes with the GPU Turbo update out-of-the-box. This technology gives a boost to the already super-powerful Mali GPU and charges the phone’s performance, converting the device into a gaming machine. The device is future-proof! Honor claims the update will see GPU performance increase by 60 per cent, while also seeing battery consumption decrease by 30 per cent. So, if you are playing a game like PUBG, expect smoother animations and minimal frame drops.

In India, Honor Play can be purchased in two variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage.

Meanwhile, OnePlus 6 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. And while the 845 is fast and zippy, do keep in mind that the chipset does not support the GPU Turbo technology which is currently limited to Huawei and Huawei-branded phones. OnePlus 6 is available in three variants: 6GB + 64GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB.

Honor Play’s 3750 mAh battery with fast charge can last beyond a day on a single charge. OnePlus 6 is backed by a smaller capacity 3,300 mAh battery.

Unlike the OnePlus 6, Honor Play does support microSD cards and obviously, it’s an advantage to have a phone that comes with an expandable storage.

Honor Play vs OnePlus 6: Software

Both Honor Play and OnePlus 6 run Android Oreo with some modifications. EMUI 8.2 is probably more detailed and comprehensive, changing everything about Android. The user interface is clever and intuitive. OnePlus’ Oxygen OS is basically a stock android and does not offer too many in-built useful features that the EMUI does.

Honor Play vs OnePlus 6: Cameras

Honor Play has a dual-camera setup, a 16MP primary snapper with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2MP secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, there’s a 16MP camera for taking selfies. The NPU powered camera of Honor Play identifies 22 different categories and 500 scenarios in real time. It intelligently adapts to a scene and automatically adjusts camera settings for the best possible output. The camera also has various lighting modes like Aperture mode, Portrait mode, AR Lens, Pro mode, slow-mo video mode and Night mode. The presence of both EIS and AIS only makes the experience better.

OnePlus 6 also comes with a dual-camera setup on the back, comprising of a 16MP and 20MP sensors. On the front, OnePlus 6 has a 16MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture.

Honor Play vs OnePlus 6: Conclusion

It is undeniable that the Honor Play is a class-apart phone in its segment. In India, the price of a smartphone matters a lot and in that segment too, the Honor Play scores. Honor Play’s price in India starts at Rs 19,999, and the OnePlus 6 costs Rs 34,999 for the base model.

(The article is sponsored by Honor)