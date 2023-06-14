5 reasons why you should avail an instant Gold Loan to meet your needs

Gold holds immense significance in Indian culture, cherished not only for its aesthetic appeal and symbolic value but also for its potential as collateral for securing loans. In times of financial needs, using gold as collateral has become a popular method of obtaining immediate funds in India.

By pledging your gold, you gain access to a loan amount that can be used for any pressing need you may have. Unlike certain secured loans, gold loans have no restrictions on their utilisation, making them an ideal choice for fulfilling planned or unplanned expenses.

With Bajaj Finserv, you can obtain a gold loan amount starting from Rs. 5,000 up to Rs. 2 crore, depending on the value and purity of your 22-karat gold jewellery. This allows you to secure the necessary funds quickly, without the need for a lengthy approval process or extensive documentation.

Read to know the reasons why a gold loan is a smart choice for obtaining instant funds.

Quick disbursal

Gold loans are highly favoured for their quick disbursal of funds, making them an ideal choice during unexpected financial emergencies. By pledging your gold assets as collateral, lenders can quickly approve and disburse funds based on the market value of your gold. As per RBI guidelines, lenders typically offer up to 75% of the gold’s value. With Bajaj Finance you can get an instant gold loan in as little as 15 minutes*.

Multiple repayment options

Bajaj Finance Gold Loan offers convenient repayment options tailored to your financial situation. Choose a repayment tenure that suits you best, with the flexibility to pay the interest upfront and settle the principal later, or opt for periodic interest payments and

repay the principal at the end of the tenure, all without incurring any prepayment charges.

Attractive interest rates

Due to the secured nature of gold loans, the interest rates offered are typically lower than those of unsecured loans like personal loans. Gold loan interest rates offered by Bajaj Finance start at just 9.50% per annum.

No credit score dependency

One of the major advantages of instant gold loans is that they do not depend on your CIBIL Score. Whether you have no credit history or a low credit score, you can easily get these loans based on the value of your gold jewellery.

Easy application process

Meeting the eligibility criteria for gold loan is fairly simple. As an Indian citizen aged between 21 and 70, you can easily apply using your KYC documents. Typically, a voter ID card, Aadhaar Card, passport, driver’s licence, along with proof of residency, serve as sufficient documentation to secure the loan.

To apply for a gold loan, simply visit a nearby Bajaj Finance branch or choose the convenience of applying online through the Bajaj Finance website. Follow these easy steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the Gold Loan section of the website

Step 2: Click on the online application form

Step 2: Enter your 10-digit mobile number and click on ‘GET OTP’

Step 3: Enter OTP to verify your details

Step 4: Select your state and city to locate your nearest branch

Step 5: Enter your full name and date of birth as per your PAN

Step 6: Set up your appointment at the nearest branch in your city

Apply now and manage your expenses with an instant gold loan from Bajaj Finance.