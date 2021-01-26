5 life lessons we can learn from the Indian Army



The Indian Army is known for its values of discipline, sacrifice and putting the nation before self. There are a lot of life lessons to be learnt from these principles, which one can follow to lead a productive and successful life.

Here are some characteristics of the Indian Armed Forces from which we can draw inspiration, for a more fulfilling life:

1. Discipline



The Indian Army is known for its steadfast discipline, whether it’s punctuality or doing things in an organised and timely manner. A routine helps one stay on track and meet one’s goals in a structured manner. One can put this discipline to use when it comes to planning finances, putting away a certain amount regularly to meet life goals and offer protection to the family from sudden emergencies. Being disciplined pays in the long run.

2. Bravery



Whether it’s facing enemy fire or standing tall against any potential threat to the country, the Indian Army is known for its bravery. The confidence with which the armed forces take on insurmountable challenges is inspiring for everyone. We can mirror these values when it comes to tackling crisis situations in our lives, whether it is financial or anything else, with planning, confidence and bravery.

3. Selflessness



Our soldiers are known for ‘service before self’. This attitude keeps them unerringly focused on the larger picture, of protecting the country from any threat, come what may. In a similar way, if we keep our focus on the family, by choosing to make the right investments and savings, we can keep them safe from all risks and unfavourable circumstances that may crop up.

4. The spirit of duty

Whether it’s floods, earthquakes or protecting our borders, the nation knows it can rely on the men in uniform to keep us safe, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. This spirit of duty and dependability is something we can all inculcate in ourselves. One way to do this is through rock-solid investments which will ensure a smooth life for our dependants, for big expenses such as children’s education, marriage, buying a home, preparing for life post-retirement, whether we are physically around or not.

5. Determination



Try, try and try again, until you succeed. This can-do attitude is embedded in a soldier’s DNA. Others can also learn to never give up when it comes to achieving one’s goals. Determination plays a big role in planning and executing a financial plan that one can fall back on to ensure the future of one’s dependents. Even after small setbacks, one can bounce back and be on the road to efficient financial planning.

These values that the Indian Army symbolises are lessons that we can all apply in our lives. Just like they protect their countrymen, we should also strive to keep our loved ones safe. This can be done by planning our finances in advance, for instance, by taking a term plan, to protect their dreams for the future whether we’re physically with them or not.

The article is sponsored by HDFC Life.