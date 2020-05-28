Corporate Heroes of the nation: SBI rebuilds India in the Covid-19 times

The State Bank of India is the harbinger of all good and selfless things as the organisation and its employees are uniting to provide relief to people in several ways. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar)

COVID-19, a pandemic never seen before, has massively affected the lives of millions around the world… spreading fear, commotion, and concern for health & well-being like never before. With the number of coronavirus cases scaling up each day – a vaccine is awaited that will abolish COVID-19 from its root and curtail the widespread.

Not only countries like The United States of America, Russia, Spain, Brazil, The United Kingdom and others are severely affected countries by the virus, COVID-19 has shaken the Indian subcontinent too, with cases mounting up to 1,00,000 and still counting. With a stringent lockdown, the Government of India and various other organisations are playing a vital role in helping the country defeat COVID-19.

The State Bank of India is the harbinger of all good and selfless things as the organisation and its employees are uniting to provide relief to people in several ways. In the last couple of weeks, the country has witnessed some of the most exemplary and humane work done by the one and only Corporate Hero of India – The State Bank of India. From creating awareness and preparedness about sanitation and cleanliness during COVID-19 to securing financial services for people, SBI and its workers’ hard work and dedication is nothing less than heroic…

SBI is not only known to be a name that seals trust but now also, known as Corporate Heroes who have made it its mission to fight COVID-19.

While India is under a lockdown where local shops and businesses, educational institutions, workplaces and many other sectors of the Indian economy have kept their shutters down, The SBI Mumbai Metro Circle is working towards safeguarding the society and people from the impact of COVID-19 through its various noble initiatives. Since the setback of coronavirus in India, Mumbai Metro Circle has diligently committed itself towards maintaining top-notch hygiene standards by practicing sanitization and social distancing protocols at all respective branches.

Besides keeping its branches well-sanitized and infection-free, SBI’s Mumbai Metro Circle has certainly taken a step ahead when it comes to serving its customers. All regular banking services have been fully operational from the time of the lockdown, letting no obstacle even as big as COVID-19 come in between SBI and its loyal customers. From SBI banking, investing in Mutual Funds, depositing cheques, or withdrawing cash to enquiries for personal or home loans – SBI has it all covered. For the State Bank of India – its customers are everything, and therefore, the employees at SBI are the real Corporate Heroes of the country, who leave no stone unturned when it comes to caring and giving.

The two great actors in the film industry, Ms. Ratna Pathak and Mr. Naseeruddin Shah also spoke highly of the SBI heroes saying that it is one bank that is looking after everyone’s needs during these critical times, all the while adhering to the safety protocols. They also applauded the work that everyone in the branch is doing and were grateful to have been associated with its financial services.

Thank you for the kind words, Ms. Ratna Pathak & Mr. Naseeruddin Shah. The entire #SBI family is working together to ensure that our customers are not inconvenienced in these difficult times.#StateBankOfIndia #ProudSBI #COVID19 #Coronavirus #SBIFamily @challasetty @DFS_India pic.twitter.com/Uv6TP8d9fA — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) April 11, 2020

Hrishikesh Pandey, revered Indian TV actor commended SBI’s Mumbai Metro Circle’s initiative saying that, “Employees at the SBI branch are so dedicated towards their work and, serving the customer is their only priority. Every customer is special to SBI and not just one and I truly salute the bankers and each and every staff member working for the people…”

Maharashtra with 33,000+ confirmed COVID-19 cases has a total of 14 red zones and 16 orange zones with Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nashik being at the top of the list of red zones. SBI Mumbai Metro Circle has efficiently installed ‘mobile atms’ in Mumbai’s ‘containment’ and ‘red’ zones for customers to access easy withdrawal of cash in times of crisis. Not only that, State Bank of India has helped to facilitate banking services for its residents residing in high risk, red zones and those who are unable to conduct any financial chores.

Shivangi Joshi, renowned actress, applauded SBI’s work during COVID-19 times and said, “In such trying times, I thank all those working to keep us safe… especially, bankers and SBI who, daily go to work to fulfill our financial needs.”

Just when India is making efforts to stay home & stay safe, the labourers of India are facing the brunt of COVID-19 with loss of jobs and livelihood. Those in search for jobs travel hundreds of miles from their villages to the city… just to earn and feed their families. During the lockdown, the labourer’s who are stranded and have no work have been looked after by the dedicated staff of SBI. Large number of voluntary donations have been made to the labourers including distribution of food packets worth rupees 5 Lakhs – just to ensure that no one goes to sleep with an empty stomach. Another exceptional initiative by the State Bank of India employees is distributing hand sanitizers, PPE kits, food packets, gloves and masks to Police personnel, health workers and frontline workers who have been working day and night to fight COVID-19. Adhering to the Social responsibility Act by Thane Module & Region Thane Central employees and members of SBI have selflessly contributed voluntarily for donations of ration inclusive of 400 Kg rice, 200 Kg dal and 100 Kg sugar which was distributed amongst the underprivileged people in Thane. SBI Jawhar branch of RBO Thane Western Region distributed essential food items to 50 poor families of Pimpurna village who were impacted due the COVID-19 situation and the nationwide lockdown.

One of the most famous designers in the industry Manish Malhotra said “I am pleased to be associated with the SBI even during this lockdown as they are working relentlessly to ensure no work gets halted, and amazing that the entire team of SBI has donated towards a fund, supporting the fight against coronavirus.”

I am pleased to be associated with @TheOfficialSBI; even during this lockdown they are working relentlessly to ensure no work gets halted, and amazing that the entire team of #sbi has donated towards a fund, supporting the fight against #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/93L1RA9fZf — Manish Malhotra (@ManishMalhotra) April 9, 2020

The need of the hour – Ventilators have been donated by the State Bank of India to numerous Government hospitals to ensure speedy recovery of COVID-19 patients and reduce the number of fatalities in the country.

In the grave and testing times of COVID-19, the State Bank of India in all its efforts has kept the best of the nation and its citizens in mind and that is what makes them true Corporate Heroes! India salutes SBI’s efforts to see the country through times of crisis…

(This article is sponsored by State Bank of India)