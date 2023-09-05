Follow Us

Silver Rate Today in Visakhapatnam (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
SILVER Rate in Visakhapatnam₹800 / 10 gm

Today silver Price/gm in Visakhapatnam (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹80₹80₹0
  • 10₹800₹800₹0
  • 100₹8,000₹8,000₹0

silver Rate in Visakhapatnam for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-09-04₹80,000 (700)
  • 2023-09-03₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-08-31₹80,700 (700)
  • 2023-08-30₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-29₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹80,000 (0)

Month Wise silver Trend In Visakhapatnam

Trend of Silver in Visakhapatnam, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹63,300.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹60,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹64,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹60,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-5.21%

Trend of Silver in Visakhapatnam, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹57,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹67,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹57,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-7.26%

Trend of Silver in Visakhapatnam, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹65,000.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹68,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹68,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹64,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.62%

Trend of Silver in Visakhapatnam, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹74,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹74,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.45%

Trend of Silver in Visakhapatnam, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹74,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹75,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹73,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.27%

Trend of Silver in Visakhapatnam, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹69,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹77,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹69,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.95%

Trend of Silver in Visakhapatnam, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹70,200.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹67,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.40%

Trend of Silver in Visakhapatnam, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹77,700.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹80,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹83,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹77,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.47%

Trend of Silver in Visakhapatnam, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹80,200.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹76,800.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹83,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹76,200.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-4.24%

Trend of Silver in Visakhapatnam, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹77,600.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹74,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹79,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.61%

Trend of Silver in Visakhapatnam, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹75,700.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹80,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹82,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹75,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change5.68%

Historical Trend

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Trending

Read More

Visakhapatnam Facts

In the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam is a port city and industrial center, on the Bay of Bengal. In short, known as Vizag, the city is known for its love for silver. The rate of silver here (like in any other city in India) depends on the demand and supply of the metal. It also depends on the use of the white precious metal in several domains such as industries, photography, silverware, jewelry, and coins among others. Interestingly, demand for silver shoots up if the government raises tariffs on gold imports. Also, local taxes and transportation costs besides additional costs by jewellery shops influence the rate of silver in the city.

Silver price here changes daily and fluctuation is caused by short-term movements in the market which can be offset by long-term investors who can invest in this "not so precious metal" and resell it at lucrative rates.

If you are interested in buying silver, there are several big showrooms such as Joyalukkas, Sri Kanakadurga Jewellers, Khazana jewellery, Lalithambika Jewellers, and GRT jewellers among many others. One can monitor silver prices on a daily basis and analyse trends. And when prices are low, it is the greatest time to buy the metal. It can guard you against future uncertainties.

