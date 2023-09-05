In the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh, Visakhapatnam is a port city and industrial center, on the Bay of Bengal. In short, known as Vizag, the city is known for its love for silver. The rate of silver here (like in any other city in India) depends on the demand and supply of the metal. It also depends on the use of the white precious metal in several domains such as industries, photography, silverware, jewelry, and coins among others. Interestingly, demand for silver shoots up if the government raises tariffs on gold imports. Also, local taxes and transportation costs besides additional costs by jewellery shops influence the rate of silver in the city.

Silver price here changes daily and fluctuation is caused by short-term movements in the market which can be offset by long-term investors who can invest in this "not so precious metal" and resell it at lucrative rates.

If you are interested in buying silver, there are several big showrooms such as Joyalukkas, Sri Kanakadurga Jewellers, Khazana jewellery, Lalithambika Jewellers, and GRT jewellers among many others. One can monitor silver prices on a daily basis and analyse trends. And when prices are low, it is the greatest time to buy the metal. It can guard you against future uncertainties.