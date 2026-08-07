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Gold Rate Today in Vijayawada

7th August 2026
Aug 7, 2026
SILVER Rate in Vijayawada ₹2,352 / 10 gm 10 gram₹86.2

Here you will find the silver rate today in Vijayawada.The current price of silver in Vijayawada is Rs 235.20 per gram, which is a gain of 3.80% from the previous close.

Today silver Price/gm in Vijayawada (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹235.2
₹226.58
₹8.62
3.8
10
₹2,352
₹2,265.8
₹86.2
3.8
100
₹23,520
₹22,658
₹862
3.8
Aug 07, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

Silver ETF

DSP Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)96.25
3Y(%)202.61
5Y(%)NA
Fund Size(Cr)1428.77
ER(%)-

Groww Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)94.86
3Y(%)NA
5Y(%)NA
Fund Size(Cr)306.44
ER(%)-

360 ONE Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)95.57
3Y(%)NA
5Y(%)NA
Fund Size(Cr)44.09
ER(%)0.46

Mirae Asset Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)95.88
3Y(%)203.44
5Y(%)NA
Fund Size(Cr)1131.97
ER(%)0.36

HDFC Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)95.44
3Y(%)202.91
5Y(%)NA
Fund Size(Cr)7573.66
ER(%)0.50
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silver Rate in Vijayawada for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


Date
Price
2026-08-06
₹2,26,580
(1720)
2026-08-05
₹2,28,300
(6220)
2026-08-04
₹2,22,080
(4930)
2026-08-03
₹2,17,150
(960)
2026-08-02
₹2,18,110
(2360)
2026-07-30
₹2,20,470
(2360)
2026-07-29
₹2,18,110
(1680)
2026-07-28
₹2,16,430
(5300)

Month Wise silver Rate Trend In Vijayawada

Trend of Silver Price in Vijayawada, Jul 2026

Trend of Silver Price in Vijayawada, Jun 2026

Trend of Silver Price in Vijayawada, May 2026

Trend of Silver Price in Vijayawada, Apr 2026

Trend of Silver Price in Vijayawada, Mar 2026

Trend of Silver Price in Vijayawada, Feb 2026

Trend of Silver Price in Vijayawada, Jan 2026

Trend of Silver Price in Vijayawada, Nov 2025

Trend of Silver Price in Vijayawada, Sep 2025

Trend of Silver Price in Vijayawada, Jul 2025

Trend of Silver Price in Vijayawada, Jun 2025

Trend of Silver Price in Vijayawada, May 2025

Trend of Silver Price in Vijayawada, Apr 2025

Trend of Silver Price in Vijayawada, Mar 2025

Trend of Silver Price in Vijayawada, Feb 2025

Trend of Silver Price in Vijayawada, Jan 2025

silver Rate Weekly and Monthly Trend in Vijayawada (10 GM)

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Best Gold Stocks in India

NSE
BSE
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Company Name
LTP
Change
Change (%)
Kalyan Jewellers India
₹610.00
12
2.01
Thangamayil Jewellery
₹5,276.00
126.8
2.46
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
₹821.00
-5.2
-0.63
Sky Gold and Diamonds
₹718.00
25.5
3.68
PC Jeweller
₹9.78
0.08
0.82
P N Gadgil Jewellers
₹642.40
6.7
1.05
Senco Gold
₹388.50
-1.35
-0.35
Goldiam International
₹372.15
-3.8
-1.01
D P Abhushan
₹1,438.80
-17.7
-1.22
Rajesh Exports
₹84.20
-0.33
-0.39

gold pulse

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Daily Updates on Gold Price in Vijayawada

Gold Rate Today Latest Updates - Aug 7th, 2026

The silver rate in Vijayawada is Rs 235.20 per gram, up 3.80% from its previous close. The price of 10 gram silver today is Rs 2,352 per gram, while 1 kg of silver is priced at Rs 235,200.

Meanwhile, the silver rate in Delhi is Rs 234.43 per gram, which is Rs 0.40 less than the silver rate in Mumbai.

Here's what's happening in the other important silver markets:

The silver rate in Chennai is Rs 235.52 per grams, which is Rs 0.69 more than the silver rate in Mumbai.

The silver rate in Hyderabad is Rs 235.20 per gram, which is Rs 0.37 more than the silver rate in Mumbai.

The silver rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 234.49 per gram, which is Rs 0.34 less than the silver rate in Mumbai.

Gold Rate Today Latest Updates - Aug 6th, 2026

The silver rate in Vijayawada is Rs 226.58 per gram, down 0.75% from its previous close. The price of 10 gram silver today is Rs 2,265.80 per gram, while 1 kg of silver is priced at Rs 226,580.

View More

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