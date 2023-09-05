Follow Us

Silver Rate Today in Vijayawada (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
SILVER Rate in Vijayawada₹800 / 10 gm

Today silver Price/gm in Vijayawada (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹80₹80₹0
  • 10₹800₹800₹0
  • 100₹8,000₹8,000₹0

silver Rate in Vijayawada for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-09-04₹80,000 (700)
  • 2023-09-03₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-08-31₹80,700 (700)
  • 2023-08-30₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-29₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹80,000 (0)

Month Wise silver Trend In Vijayawada

Trend of Silver in Vijayawada, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹63,300.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹60,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹64,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹60,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-5.21%

Trend of Silver in Vijayawada, Sep 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹58,000.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹62,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹63,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹58,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.90%

Trend of Silver in Vijayawada, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹57,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹67,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹57,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-7.26%

Trend of Silver in Vijayawada, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹65,000.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹68,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹68,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹64,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.62%

Trend of Silver in Vijayawada, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹74,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹74,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.45%

Trend of Silver in Vijayawada, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹74,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹75,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹73,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.27%

Trend of Silver in Vijayawada, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹69,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹77,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹69,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.95%

Trend of Silver in Vijayawada, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹70,200.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹67,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.40%

Trend of Silver in Vijayawada, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹77,700.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹80,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹83,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹77,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.47%

Trend of Silver in Vijayawada, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹80,200.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹76,800.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹83,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹76,200.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-4.24%

Trend of Silver in Vijayawada, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹77,600.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹74,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹79,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.61%

Trend of Silver in Vijayawada, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹75,700.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹80,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹82,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹75,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change5.68%

Historical Trend

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

