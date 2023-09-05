In India, Vadodara is the second largest city in the state of Gujarat. It is an important industrial city in the region and also has various seats of education and a burgeoning population. Bullion demand has always been high here. Sought after for jewellery as well as investment purposes, the rate of silver here is dependent on local as well as overseas demand.

Explicitly, the silver rate here depends on factors like the value of the US dollar, crude oil price, industrial demand, local taxes, and of course availability. Gold being dearer, people here (especially the middle class and lower middle class) go for silver. However, now, even the rich are buying this white metal, in addition to gold.

In the city, silver is widely used in the form of silverware and gifts during festivals and weddings. It is sought across varying age groups and social strata. In the city of Vadodara, several jewellery exhibitions are held on a regular basis. These events attract serpentine queues. In addition to handcrafted artifacts, various kinds of jewellery such as bajubandh, bracelets, and anklets are in demand. Across Vadodara, there are several prominent stores that offer a wide range of silverware and jewellery. Sterling silver has resale value and therefore, is widely in demand in the city.