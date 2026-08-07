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Silver Rate Today in Vadodara

7th August 2026
Aug 7, 2026
SILVER Rate in Vadodara ₹2,351.4 / 10 gm 10 gram₹86.2

Here you will find the silver rate today in Vadodara.The current price of silver in Vadodara is Rs 235.14 per gram, which is a gain of 3.81% from the previous close.

Today silver Price/gm in Vadodara (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹235.14
₹226.52
₹8.62
3.81
10
₹2,351.4
₹2,265.2
₹86.2
3.81
100
₹23,514
₹22,652
₹862
3.81
Aug 07, 2026, 06:06 PM IST

Silver ETF

DSP Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)96.25
3Y(%)202.61
5Y(%)NA
Fund Size(Cr)1428.77
ER(%)-

Groww Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)94.86
3Y(%)NA
5Y(%)NA
Fund Size(Cr)306.44
ER(%)-

360 ONE Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)95.57
3Y(%)NA
5Y(%)NA
Fund Size(Cr)44.09
ER(%)0.46

Mirae Asset Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)95.88
3Y(%)203.44
5Y(%)NA
Fund Size(Cr)1131.97
ER(%)0.36

HDFC Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)95.44
3Y(%)202.91
5Y(%)NA
Fund Size(Cr)7573.66
ER(%)0.50
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silver Rate in Vadodara for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


Date
Price
2026-08-06
₹2,26,520
(1720)
2026-08-05
₹2,28,240
(6210)
2026-08-04
₹2,22,030
(4940)
2026-08-03
₹2,17,090
(970)
2026-08-02
₹2,18,060
(2350)
2026-07-30
₹2,20,410
(2360)
2026-07-29
₹2,18,050
(1670)
2026-07-28
₹2,16,380
(5290)

Month Wise silver Rate Trend In Vadodara

Trend of Silver Price in Vadodara, Jul 2026

Trend of Silver Price in Vadodara, Jun 2026

Trend of Silver Price in Vadodara, May 2026

Trend of Silver Price in Vadodara, Apr 2026

Trend of Silver Price in Vadodara, Mar 2026

Trend of Silver Price in Vadodara, Feb 2026

Trend of Silver Price in Vadodara, Jan 2026

Trend of Silver Price in Vadodara, Nov 2025

Trend of Silver Price in Vadodara, Sep 2025

Trend of Silver Price in Vadodara, Jul 2025

Trend of Silver Price in Vadodara, Jun 2025

Trend of Silver Price in Vadodara, May 2025

Trend of Silver Price in Vadodara, Apr 2025

Trend of Silver Price in Vadodara, Mar 2025

Trend of Silver Price in Vadodara, Feb 2025

Trend of Silver Price in Vadodara, Jan 2025

silver Rate Weekly and Monthly Trend in Vadodara (10 GM)

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Best Silver Stocks in India

NSE
BSE
Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Company Name
LTP
Change
Change (%)
Kalyan Jewellers India
₹610.00
12
2.01
Thangamayil Jewellery
₹5,276.00
126.8
2.46
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
₹821.00
-5.2
-0.63
Sky Gold and Diamonds
₹718.00
25.5
3.68
PC Jeweller
₹9.78
0.08
0.82
P N Gadgil Jewellers
₹642.40
6.7
1.05
Senco Gold
₹388.50
-1.35
-0.35
Goldiam International
₹372.15
-3.8
-1.01
D P Abhushan
₹1,438.80
-17.7
-1.22
Rajesh Exports
₹84.20
-0.33
-0.39

Trending silver News

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Daily Updates on Silver Price in Vadodara

Silver Rate Today Latest Updates - Aug 7th, 2026

The silver rate in Vadodara is Rs 235.14 per gram, up 3.81% from its previous close. The price of 10 gram silver today is Rs 2,351.40 per gram, while 1 kg of silver is priced at Rs 235,140.

Meanwhile, the silver rate in Delhi is Rs 234.43 per gram, which is Rs 0.40 less than the silver rate in Mumbai.

Here's what's happening in the other important silver markets:

The silver rate in Chennai is Rs 235.52 per grams, which is Rs 0.69 more than the silver rate in Mumbai.

The silver rate in Hyderabad is Rs 235.20 per gram, which is Rs 0.37 more than the silver rate in Mumbai.

The silver rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 234.49 per gram, which is Rs 0.34 less than the silver rate in Mumbai.

Silver Rate Today Latest Updates - Aug 6th, 2026

The silver rate in Vadodara is Rs 226.52 per gram, down 0.75% from its previous close. The price of 10 gram silver today is Rs 2,265.20 per gram, while 1 kg of silver is priced at Rs 226,520.

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