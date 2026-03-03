Here you will find the silver rate today in Thane.The current price of silver in Thane is Rs 279.75 per gram, which is a same as the previous close.
GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹279.75
₹279.75
₹0
0
10
₹2,797.5
₹2,797.5
₹0
0
100
₹27,975
₹27,975
₹0
0
Date
Price
2026-03-02
₹2,79,750
(1880)
2026-03-01
₹2,81,630
(20370)
2026-02-26
₹2,61,260
(7820)
2026-02-25
₹2,69,080
(8240)
2026-02-24
₹2,60,840
(5340)
2026-02-23
₹2,66,180
(13370)
Silver Price
1 | February | 2026
₹2,660.20
28 | February | 2026
₹2,612.60
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹2,709.90
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹2,308.20
Overall Performance
Falling
% Change
-1.79%
Silver Price
1 | January | 2026
₹2,355.40
31 | January | 2026
₹2,923.00
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹4,017.60
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹2,355.40
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
24.10%
Silver Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,443.80
30 | November | 2025
₹1,485.90
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,676.20
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,435.80
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.92%
Silver Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,242.70
30 | September | 2025
₹1,419.30
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,429.10
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,234.50
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
14.21%
Silver Price
1 | July | 2025
₹1,065.40
31 | July | 2025
₹1,101.10
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,157.40
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,065.40
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.35%
Silver Price
1 | June | 2025
₹971.20
30 | June | 2025
₹1,061.70
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,090.30
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹971.20
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
9.32%
Silver Price
1 | May | 2025
₹947.60
31 | May | 2025
₹971.10
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹983.20
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹939.60
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.48%
Silver Price
1 | April | 2025
₹996.00
30 | April | 2025
₹957.80
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹999.40
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹875.60
Overall Performance
Falling
% Change
-3.84%
Silver Price
1 | March | 2025
₹940.80
31 | March | 2025
₹1,001.10
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹1,014.80
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹940.80
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.41%
Silver Price
1 | February | 2025
₹933.70
28 | February | 2025
₹940.80
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹973.30
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹933.70
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.76%
Silver Price
1 | January | 2025
₹874.50
31 | January | 2025
₹940.90
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹940.90
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹874.50
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.59%
The silver rate in Thane is Rs 279.75 per gram, same 0% from its previous close. The price of 10 gram silver today is Rs 2,797.50 per gram, while 1 kg of silver is priced at Rs 279,750.
Meanwhile, the silver rate in Delhi is Rs 279.27 per gram, which is Rs 0.48 less than the silver rate in Mumbai.
Here's what's happening in the other important silver markets:
The silver rate in Chennai is Rs 280.57 per grams, which is Rs 0.82 more than the silver rate in Mumbai.
The silver rate in Hyderabad is Rs 280.20 per gram, which is Rs 0.45 more than the silver rate in Mumbai.
The silver rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 280.12 per gram, which is Rs 0.37 more than the silver rate in Mumbai.
