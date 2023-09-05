Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Must Read

Silver Rate Today in Patna (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
SILVER Rate in Patna₹762 / 10 gm-7

Today silver Price/gm in Patna (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹76.2₹76.9-₹0.7
  • 10₹762₹769-₹7
  • 100₹7,620₹7,690-₹70

silver Rate in Patna for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-09-04₹76,900 (700)
  • 2023-09-03₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-08-31₹77,600 (500)
  • 2023-08-30₹77,100 (200)
  • 2023-08-29₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹76,900 (0)

Month Wise silver Trend In Patna

Trend of Silver in Patna, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹58,000.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹59,300.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-12.41%

Trend of Silver in Patna, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹56,900.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹57,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹55,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.05%

Trend of Silver in Patna, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹59,500.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹61,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹62,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹58,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.19%

Trend of Silver in Patna, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹71,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹72,300.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change12.11%

Trend of Silver in Patna, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹71,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹72,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹72,900.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹71,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.40%

Trend of Silver in Patna, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹73,300.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹74,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.87%

Trend of Silver in Patna, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹67,000.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹65,250.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.45%

Trend of Silver in Patna, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹74,500.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹76,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹79,600.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.28%

Trend of Silver in Patna, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹72,800.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹78,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹72,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-4.21%

Trend of Silver in Patna, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹72,800.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹71,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹70,900.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-1.92%

Trend of Silver in Patna, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹71,900.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹77,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹79,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹71,700.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change7.09%

Historical Trend

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Trending

Read More

Patna Facts

In India, Patna is the capital and largest city of the state of Bihar and according to the United Nations (UN), as of 2018, Patna had a population of 2.35 million. This makes it the 19th largest city in the country. Popularly referred to as “poor man’s gold”, silver has been in demand in the city. This precious white metal is highly sought-after and is bought in many forms from silverware and jewellery to artifacts and articles associated with rituals. In Patna, many consumers present silver articles as gifts during weddings. It is believed to bring in lots of good luck. Amongst the younger populace, intricate and designer silver jewellery is in demand. Those who want silver in bulk, buy it in the form of silver bars. It provides a safeguard against inflation and can be easily sold for money.

In Patna, while the upper-middle-class and affluent sections of society may have the resources to buy gold, the middle-class and lower-middle-class segments seek silver. In the city, the price of silver is affected by many factors like inflation, industrial demand, gold prices, mining cost, and bulk purchases. However, before buying it, one should check its rate as the same keeps on fluctuating.

Trending In Market

Index Performance
Market Stats
Price Shocker
Volume Shocker
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Market Quotes
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Silver Rate In Top Cities

Gold Rate In Top Cities

Latest News

icon
Market Data