In India, Patna is the capital and largest city of the state of Bihar and according to the United Nations (UN), as of 2018, Patna had a population of 2.35 million. This makes it the 19th largest city in the country. Popularly referred to as “poor man’s gold”, silver has been in demand in the city. This precious white metal is highly sought-after and is bought in many forms from silverware and jewellery to artifacts and articles associated with rituals. In Patna, many consumers present silver articles as gifts during weddings. It is believed to bring in lots of good luck. Amongst the younger populace, intricate and designer silver jewellery is in demand. Those who want silver in bulk, buy it in the form of silver bars. It provides a safeguard against inflation and can be easily sold for money.

In Patna, while the upper-middle-class and affluent sections of society may have the resources to buy gold, the middle-class and lower-middle-class segments seek silver. In the city, the price of silver is affected by many factors like inflation, industrial demand, gold prices, mining cost, and bulk purchases. However, before buying it, one should check its rate as the same keeps on fluctuating.