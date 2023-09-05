Nashik is the fourth largest city in the state of Maharashtra. Located on the banks of river Godavari, it is well-known for being one of the pilgrimage sites for the Kumbh Mela. Its love of silver dates back to ancient times. The expensive metal is now used in industries. It is also sought out for jewellery. In Nasik, silver prices are controlled by multiple factors such as inflation and correction in gold prices among other factors. From different age groups, most of the consumers prefer to buy silver. In Nashik, it is more affordable compared to yellow metal, gold. It is also viewed as an effective hedge against inflation.