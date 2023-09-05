Follow Us

Silver Rate Today in Nagpur (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
SILVER Rate in Nagpur₹762 / 10 gm-7

Today silver Price/gm in Nagpur (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹76.2₹76.9-₹0.7
  • 10₹762₹769-₹7
  • 100₹7,620₹7,690-₹70

silver Rate in Nagpur for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-09-04₹76,900 (700)
  • 2023-09-03₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-08-31₹77,600 (500)
  • 2023-08-30₹77,100 (200)
  • 2023-08-29₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹76,900 (0)

Month Wise silver Trend In Nagpur

Trend of Silver in Nagpur, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹58,000.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹59,300.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-12.41%

Trend of Silver in Nagpur, Sep 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹51,600.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹57,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹58,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹51,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.47%

Trend of Silver in Nagpur, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹56,900.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹57,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹55,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.05%

Trend of Silver in Nagpur, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹59,500.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹61,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹62,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹58,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.19%

Trend of Silver in Nagpur, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹71,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹72,300.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change12.11%

Trend of Silver in Nagpur, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹71,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹72,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹72,900.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹71,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.40%

Trend of Silver in Nagpur, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹73,300.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹74,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.87%

Trend of Silver in Nagpur, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹66,800.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹65,250.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.78%

Trend of Silver in Nagpur, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹74,500.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹76,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹79,600.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.28%

Trend of Silver in Nagpur, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹76,800.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹78,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹72,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.05%

Trend of Silver in Nagpur, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹72,800.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹71,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹70,900.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-1.92%

Trend of Silver in Nagpur, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹71,900.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹77,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹79,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹71,700.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change7.09%

Historical Trend

Nagpur Facts

Nagpur is the third largest city in the Indian state of Maharashtra and is reportedly projected to be the fifth fastest growing city in the world from 2019 to 2035 (average growth of 8.41%). Traditionally, for the middle class and upper middle class in India, precious yellowish metal (gold) is considered the number one option in terms of a safe investment. However, now silver is gaining popularity too.

In Nagpur, the rate of this "not so precious metal" depends on the overall demand for it. A large demand for silver comes from industry. Unlike gold which is primarily used as jewelry or investment, this white metal is used for several industrial purposes.

Those who invest in silver do it in the form of jewellery, coins, and last but not least ETFs. But, remember, there are no silver ETFs offered in the country and you can buy silver ETFs in the US market.

In this city of Maharashtra, there are many silver showrooms such as Pushpalata Jewellers, Bhatukbhai Sons, Londhe Jewellers, Shree Krishna Jewellers, Kusum Jewellers, Arun Jewellers, and Parekh Bros. During weddings and festivals, the demand for this white metal shoots up and hence the price! So if you are going to buy silver, do check its rates.

