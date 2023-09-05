Mysore (Mysuru) is a city in the southern part of Karnataka. It is situated on the foothills of the hills of Chamundi. In Mysore, as an ornament (or as a form of investment) silver is one of the precious metals that people buy after gold. It works as an alternative to gold. It has provided better returns than gold in the city. The silver rate in the city is rising. It is happening at a time when the economy and markets are bearish. Even in times of financial uncertainty, this precious metal seems to be stable all over the world. It has been called the ‘poor man’s gold' in Mysore. People buy silver in the form of jewelry, utensils, and as gift items. In rural areas, silver is used as a safeguard against inflation.