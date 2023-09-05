Follow Us

Silver Rate Today in Mysore (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
SILVER Rate in Mysore₹755 / 10 gm-8

Today silver Price/gm in Mysore (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹75.5₹76.3-₹0.8
  • 10₹755₹763-₹8
  • 100₹7,550₹7,630-₹80

silver Rate in Mysore for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-09-04₹76,300 (200)
  • 2023-09-03₹76,500 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹76,500 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹76,500 (250)
  • 2023-08-31₹76,750 (1000)
  • 2023-08-30₹75,750 (250)
  • 2023-08-29₹75,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹75,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹75,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹75,500 (0)

Month Wise silver Trend In Mysore

Trend of Silver in Mysore, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹63,300.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹60,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹64,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹60,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-5.21%

Trend of Silver in Mysore, Sep 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹58,000.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹62,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹63,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹52,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.90%

Trend of Silver in Mysore, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹63,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹67,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹57,700.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.61%

Trend of Silver in Mysore, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹65,000.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹68,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹68,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹64,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.62%

Trend of Silver in Mysore, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹74,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹74,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.45%

Trend of Silver in Mysore, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹74,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹75,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹73,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.27%

Trend of Silver in Mysore, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹69,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹77,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹69,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.95%

Trend of Silver in Mysore, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹70,200.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹67,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.40%

Trend of Silver in Mysore, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹77,700.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹80,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹83,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹77,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.47%

Trend of Silver in Mysore, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹80,200.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹72,000.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹83,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹72,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-10.22%

Trend of Silver in Mysore, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹73,000.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹71,250.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹75,750.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹70,250.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.40%

Trend of Silver in Mysore, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹71,500.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹75,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹77,850.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹71,250.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change5.59%

Historical Trend

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Mysore Facts

Mysore (Mysuru) is a city in the southern part of Karnataka. It is situated on the foothills of the hills of Chamundi. In Mysore, as an ornament (or as a form of investment) silver is one of the precious metals that people buy after gold. It works as an alternative to gold. It has provided better returns than gold in the city. The silver rate in the city is rising. It is happening at a time when the economy and markets are bearish. Even in times of financial uncertainty, this precious metal seems to be stable all over the world. It has been called the ‘poor man’s gold' in Mysore. People buy silver in the form of jewelry, utensils, and as gift items. In rural areas, silver is used as a safeguard against inflation.

