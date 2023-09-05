In Mangalore, silver is one of the most sought-after precious metals. There are many reasons for it. Locals view it as a form of traditional investment. It is widely used in the form of gifts during weddings, festivals, pujas, temple jewellery, and other auspicious occasions. It is bought by people from all age groups.

In Mangalore, for most consumers, the silver rate today is time-tested. It is an accessible precious metal. Against inflation, it can be an effective hedge. It is pertinent to mention here that silver is used in most traditional and authentic silk sarees as well in the city. As a result, the price of silver has a bearing on the price of silk sarees. The rise in the price of silver has a direct impact on the price of silk sarees. For many small investors, silver is more affordable than gold. In the city, there are several prominent stores that offer a wide range of silverware, coins, and jewellery.