Silver Rate Today in Mangalore (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
SILVER Rate in Mangalore₹755 / 10 gm-8

Today null silver Price/gm in Mangalore (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹75.5₹76.3-₹0.8
  • 10₹755₹763-₹8
  • 100₹7,550₹7,630-₹80

silver Rate in Mangalore for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-09-04₹76,300 (200)
  • 2023-09-03₹76,500 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹76,500 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹76,500 (250)
  • 2023-08-31₹76,750 (1000)
  • 2023-08-30₹75,750 (250)
  • 2023-08-29₹75,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹75,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹75,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹75,500 (0)

Month Wise silver Trend In Mangalore

Trend of Silver in Mangalore, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹63,300.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹60,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹64,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹60,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-5.21%

Trend of Silver in Mangalore, Sep 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹58,000.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹62,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹63,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹52,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.90%

Trend of Silver in Mangalore, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹63,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹67,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹60,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.61%

Trend of Silver in Mangalore, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹65,000.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹68,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹68,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹64,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.62%

Trend of Silver in Mangalore, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹74,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹74,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.45%

Trend of Silver in Mangalore, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹74,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹75,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹73,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.27%

Trend of Silver in Mangalore, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹69,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹77,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹69,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.95%

Trend of Silver in Mangalore, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹70,200.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹67,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.40%

Trend of Silver in Mangalore, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹77,700.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹80,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹83,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹77,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.47%

Trend of Silver in Mangalore, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹80,200.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹72,000.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹83,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹72,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-10.22%

Trend of Silver in Mangalore, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹73,000.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹71,250.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹75,750.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹70,250.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-2.40%

Trend of Silver in Mangalore, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹71,500.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹75,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹77,850.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹71,250.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change5.59%

Historical Trend

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Mangalore Facts

In Mangalore, silver is one of the most sought-after precious metals. There are many reasons for it. Locals view it as a form of traditional investment. It is widely used in the form of gifts during weddings, festivals, pujas, temple jewellery, and other auspicious occasions. It is bought by people from all age groups.

In Mangalore, for most consumers, the silver rate today is time-tested. It is an accessible precious metal. Against inflation, it can be an effective hedge. It is pertinent to mention here that silver is used in most traditional and authentic silk sarees as well in the city. As a result, the price of silver has a bearing on the price of silk sarees. The rise in the price of silver has a direct impact on the price of silk sarees. For many small investors, silver is more affordable than gold. In the city, there are several prominent stores that offer a wide range of silverware, coins, and jewellery.

