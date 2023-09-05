Madurai is a major city in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu (TN). It is the cultural capital of the state and the administrative headquarters of Madurai District. Here, the idea of buying silver as a tradable and investable commodity is gaining popularity. However, people also bought this "not so precious metal" as jewellery and ornaments.

It gets sold in other forms as well like silver coins, and bullion. In Madurai, many times, the idea of buying silver is to signify one's status and wealth. The silver price in the city changes daily and this depends on many factors like the value of the rupee and the dollar in the international market, industrial demand, etc. The trend of the bullion and equity market also affects the rate of silver in the city. The crude oil's price also plays an important role in the change in the price of this "not so precious metal". One can buy the best quality silver from the leading silver retailers and jewellers in the city.

Mostly, middle-class people buy silver in the city. During weddings and festivals, the demand for this white metal shoots up and hence the price! So, if you are going to buy silver, do check its rates.