Silver Rate Today in Madurai (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
SILVER Rate in Madurai₹800 / 10 gm

Today silver Price/gm in Madurai (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹80₹80₹0
  • 10₹800₹800₹0
  • 100₹8,000₹8,000₹0

silver Rate in Madurai for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-09-04₹80,000 (700)
  • 2023-09-03₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-08-31₹80,700 (500)
  • 2023-08-30₹80,200 (200)
  • 2023-08-29₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹80,000 (0)

Month Wise silver Trend In Madurai

Trend of Silver in Madurai, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹63,300.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹60,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹64,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹55,200.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-5.21%

Trend of Silver in Madurai, Sep 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Sep, 2022₹58,000.00
  • 30 Sep, 2022₹62,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Sep, 2022₹63,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Sep, 2022₹58,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.90%

Trend of Silver in Madurai, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹63,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹67,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹60,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.61%

Trend of Silver in Madurai, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹65,000.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹68,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹68,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹64,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.62%

Trend of Silver in Madurai, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹74,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹74,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.45%

Trend of Silver in Madurai, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹74,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹75,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹73,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.27%

Trend of Silver in Madurai, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹69,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹77,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹69,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.95%

Trend of Silver in Madurai, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹70,200.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹67,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.40%

Trend of Silver in Madurai, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹77,700.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹80,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹83,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹77,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.47%

Trend of Silver in Madurai, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹80,200.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹76,800.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹83,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹76,200.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-4.24%

Trend of Silver in Madurai, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹77,600.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹74,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹79,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.61%

Trend of Silver in Madurai, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹75,700.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹80,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹82,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹75,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change5.68%

Madurai Facts

Madurai is a major city in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu (TN). It is the cultural capital of the state and the administrative headquarters of Madurai District. Here, the idea of buying silver as a tradable and investable commodity is gaining popularity. However, people also bought this "not so precious metal" as jewellery and ornaments.

It gets sold in other forms as well like silver coins, and bullion. In Madurai, many times, the idea of buying silver is to signify one's status and wealth. The silver price in the city changes daily and this depends on many factors like the value of the rupee and the dollar in the international market, industrial demand, etc. The trend of the bullion and equity market also affects the rate of silver in the city. The crude oil's price also plays an important role in the change in the price of this "not so precious metal". One can buy the best quality silver from the leading silver retailers and jewellers in the city.

Mostly, middle-class people buy silver in the city. During weddings and festivals, the demand for this white metal shoots up and hence the price! So, if you are going to buy silver, do check its rates.

