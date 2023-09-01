Follow Us

Silver Rate Today in Jaipur (Friday, Sep 1, 2023)

Sep 1, 2023
SILVER Rate in Jaipur₹776 / 10 gm

Today silver Price/gm in Jaipur (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹77.6₹77.6₹0
  • 10₹776₹776₹0
  • 100₹7,760₹7,760₹0

silver Rate in Jaipur for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-08-31₹77,600 (500)
  • 2023-08-30₹77,100 (200)
  • 2023-08-29₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-25₹76,900 (1600)
  • 2023-08-24₹75,300 (1800)
  • 2023-08-23₹73,500 (0)
  • 2023-08-22₹73,500 (200)

Month Wise silver Trend In Jaipur

Trend of Silver in Jaipur, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹56,900.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹57,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹55,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.05%

Trend of Silver in Jaipur, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹59,500.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹61,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹62,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹58,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.19%

Trend of Silver in Jaipur, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹71,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹74,200.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change12.11%

Trend of Silver in Jaipur, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹71,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹72,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹72,900.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹71,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.40%

Trend of Silver in Jaipur, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹73,300.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹74,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.87%

Trend of Silver in Jaipur, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹67,000.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹65,250.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.45%

Trend of Silver in Jaipur, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹74,500.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹76,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹79,600.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.28%

Trend of Silver in Jaipur, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹72,800.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹78,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹72,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-4.21%

Trend of Silver in Jaipur, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹72,800.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹71,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹70,900.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-1.92%

Trend of Silver in Jaipur, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹71,900.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹77,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹79,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹71,700.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change7.09%

Historical Trend

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Jaipur Facts

In Rajasthan state, Jaipur is the capital and largest city. Till recently, buying silver in Jaipur wasn’t often thought of as an investment. However, now it is coming into the limelight. It is now counted as a tradable commodity that rises in value depending on market trends. Thanks to the internet age, market prices, news, fluctuations, and factors that affect the price of silver can be tracked and measured. This in turn can be used to earn profit.

In Jaipur, silver is highly treasured not only as an aesthetic accessory but also for industrial purposes. Now, it is used as both- investment as well as a decorative item. During festivals, the silver price in Jaipur can be very high.

