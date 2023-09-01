In Rajasthan state, Jaipur is the capital and largest city. Till recently, buying silver in Jaipur wasn’t often thought of as an investment. However, now it is coming into the limelight. It is now counted as a tradable commodity that rises in value depending on market trends. Thanks to the internet age, market prices, news, fluctuations, and factors that affect the price of silver can be tracked and measured. This in turn can be used to earn profit.

In Jaipur, silver is highly treasured not only as an aesthetic accessory but also for industrial purposes. Now, it is used as both- investment as well as a decorative item. During festivals, the silver price in Jaipur can be very high.