Silver Rate Today in Itanagar

3rd March 2026
SILVER Rate in Itanagar ₹2,805.7 / 10 gm 10 gram

Here you will find the silver rate today in Itanagar.The current price of silver in Itanagar is Rs 280.57 per gram, which is a same as the previous close.

Today silver Price/gm in Itanagar (INR)

GM
Today's Price
Yesterday's Price
Price Change
Change(%)
1
₹280.57
₹280.57
₹0
0
10
₹2,805.7
₹2,805.7
₹0
0
100
₹28,057
₹28,057
₹0
0
Mar 03, 2026, 05:01 PM IST

Silver ETF

HDFC Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)202.19
3Y(%)338.81
5Y(%)0.00
Fund Size(Cr)10690.21
ER(%)0.45

DSP Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)203.97
3Y(%)337.83
5Y(%)0.00
Fund Size(Cr)3054.77
ER(%)-

Groww Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)0.00
3Y(%)0.00
5Y(%)0.00
Fund Size(Cr)477.26
ER(%)-

360 ONE Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)0.00
3Y(%)0.00
5Y(%)0.00
Fund Size(Cr)69.06
ER(%)0.41

Nippon India Silver ETF - Regular Plan - Growth

1Y(%)202.55
3Y(%)335.49
5Y(%)0.00
Fund Size(Cr)44491.17
ER(%)-
silver Rate in Itanagar for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


Date
Price
2026-03-02
₹2,80,570
(1880)
2026-03-01
₹2,82,450
(20430)
2026-02-26
₹2,62,020
(7840)
2026-02-25
₹2,69,860
(8260)
2026-02-24
₹2,61,600
(5360)
2026-02-23
₹2,66,960
(13410)

Month Wise silver Rate Trend In Itanagar

Trend of Silver Price in Itanagar, Feb 2026

Silver Price
1 | February | 2026
₹2,667.90
28 | February | 2026
₹2,620.20
Highest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹2,717.70
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2026
₹2,314.90
Overall Performance
Falling
% Change
-1.79%

Trend of Silver Price in Itanagar, Jan 2026

Silver Price
1 | January | 2026
₹2,362.20
31 | January | 2026
₹2,931.50
Highest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹4,029.20
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2026
₹2,362.20
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
24.10%

Trend of Silver Price in Itanagar, Nov 2025

Silver Price
1 | November | 2025
₹1,448.00
30 | November | 2025
₹1,490.20
Highest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,681.10
Lowest Rate in Nov, 2025
₹1,439.90
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.91%

Trend of Silver Price in Itanagar, Sep 2025

Silver Price
1 | September | 2025
₹1,246.30
30 | September | 2025
₹1,423.40
Highest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,433.30
Lowest Rate in Sep, 2025
₹1,238.10
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
14.21%

Trend of Silver Price in Itanagar, Jul 2025

Silver Price
1 | July | 2025
₹1,068.50
31 | July | 2025
₹1,104.30
Highest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,160.70
Lowest Rate in Jul, 2025
₹1,068.50
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
3.35%

Trend of Silver Price in Itanagar, Jun 2025

Silver Price
1 | June | 2025
₹974.00
30 | June | 2025
₹1,064.80
Highest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹1,093.50
Lowest Rate in Jun, 2025
₹974.00
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
9.32%

Trend of Silver Price in Itanagar, May 2025

Silver Price
1 | May | 2025
₹950.40
31 | May | 2025
₹974.00
Highest Rate in May, 2025
₹986.00
Lowest Rate in May, 2025
₹942.30
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
2.48%

Trend of Silver Price in Itanagar, Apr 2025

Silver Price
1 | April | 2025
₹998.90
30 | April | 2025
₹960.60
Highest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹1,002.30
Lowest Rate in Apr, 2025
₹878.10
Overall Performance
Falling
% Change
-3.83%

Trend of Silver Price in Itanagar, Mar 2025

Silver Price
1 | March | 2025
₹943.60
31 | March | 2025
₹1,004.10
Highest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹1,017.80
Lowest Rate in Mar, 2025
₹943.60
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
6.41%

Trend of Silver Price in Itanagar, Feb 2025

Silver Price
1 | February | 2025
₹936.40
28 | February | 2025
₹943.60
Highest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹976.10
Lowest Rate in Feb, 2025
₹936.40
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
0.77%

Trend of Silver Price in Itanagar, Jan 2025

Silver Price
1 | January | 2025
₹877.10
31 | January | 2025
₹943.60
Highest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹943.60
Lowest Rate in Jan, 2025
₹877.10
Overall Performance
Rising
% Change
7.58%

silver Rate Weekly and Monthly Trend in Itanagar (10 GM)

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Best Silver Stocks in India

NSE
BSE
Mar 02, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Company Name
LTP
Change
Change (%)
Kalyan Jewellers India
₹402.00
-7.95
-1.94
Thangamayil Jewellery
₹3,834.00
-128.1
-3.23
PC Jeweller
₹9.38
-0.53
-5.35
P N Gadgil Jewellers
₹532.20
-20.75
-3.75
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
₹443.10
5.55
1.27
Sky Gold and Diamonds
₹346.70
-14.8
-4.09
Senco Gold
₹305.05
-11.7
-3.69
Rajesh Exports
₹138.75
-6
-4.15
Goldiam International
₹346.50
-4.8
-1.37
D P Abhushan
₹1,148.90
-47.05
-3.93

Daily Updates on Silver Price in Itanagar

Silver Rate Today Latest Updates - Mar 3rd, 2026

The silver rate in Itanagar is Rs 280.57 per gram, same 0% from its previous close. The price of 10 gram silver today is Rs 2,805.70 per gram, while 1 kg of silver is priced at Rs 280,570.

Meanwhile, the silver rate in Delhi is Rs 279.27 per gram, which is Rs 0.48 less than the silver rate in Mumbai.

Here's what's happening in the other important silver markets:

The silver rate in Chennai is Rs 280.57 per grams, which is Rs 0.82 more than the silver rate in Mumbai.

The silver rate in Hyderabad is Rs 280.20 per gram, which is Rs 0.45 more than the silver rate in Mumbai.

The silver rate in Ahmedabad is Rs 280.12 per gram, which is Rs 0.37 more than the silver rate in Mumbai.

Silver Rate Today Latest Updates - Mar 2nd, 2026

The silver rate in Itanagar is Rs 280.57 per gram, down 0.67% from its previous close. The price of 10 gram silver today is Rs 2,805.70 per gram, while 1 kg of silver is priced at Rs 280,570.

