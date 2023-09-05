Follow Us

Silver Rate Today in Coimbatore (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
SILVER Rate in Coimbatore₹800 / 10 gm

Today silver Price/gm in Coimbatore (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹80₹80₹0
  • 10₹800₹800₹0
  • 100₹8,000₹8,000₹0

silver Rate in Coimbatore for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-09-04₹80,000 (700)
  • 2023-09-03₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹80,700 (0)
  • 2023-08-31₹80,700 (500)
  • 2023-08-30₹80,200 (200)
  • 2023-08-29₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹80,000 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹80,000 (0)

Month Wise silver Trend In Coimbatore

Trend of Silver in Coimbatore, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹63,300.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹60,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹64,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹60,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-5.21%

Trend of Silver in Coimbatore, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹63,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹67,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹55,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.61%

Trend of Silver in Coimbatore, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹65,000.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹68,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹68,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹61,400.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change4.62%

Trend of Silver in Coimbatore, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹74,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹74,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹69,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change6.45%

Trend of Silver in Coimbatore, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹74,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹75,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹73,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change0.27%

Trend of Silver in Coimbatore, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹69,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹77,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹69,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.95%

Trend of Silver in Coimbatore, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹70,200.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹77,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹67,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.40%

Trend of Silver in Coimbatore, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹77,700.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹80,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹83,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹77,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.47%

Trend of Silver in Coimbatore, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹80,200.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹76,800.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹83,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹76,200.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-4.24%

Trend of Silver in Coimbatore, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹77,600.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹74,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹79,800.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-3.61%

Trend of Silver in Coimbatore, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹75,700.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹80,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹82,400.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹75,500.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change5.68%

Historical Trend

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Coimbatore Facts

In Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore is the second largest city after Chennai. In India, it is one of the fastest growing tier-2 cities and is home to some of the biggest manufacturing industries in India. In a city of over 1 million residents, silver is considered auspicious and there has been a constant demand for it. The rise or fall in a silver rate today has not deterred people of the city from buying it.

The silver price in the city changes daily depending on many factors like the price of crude oil, the trend of the equities market, and political and socio-economic factors. The value of the rupee and the dollar also affect silver prices in the city. Demand and supply also influence the price of this metal.

In Coimbatore, "this not so precious metal" can be purchased from all major jewellers. Some of the well-known stores are Josco Jewellers, Malabar Gold, Kalyan Jewellers, Karpagam Jewellers, and Joyalukkas. This metal can also be purchased from certain bank branches in the city. However, compared to jewellers, the silver purchased here is a bit more expensive. Also, in the city, there are plenty of small jewellers and pawn shops. They cater to any need an individual might have.

