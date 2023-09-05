In Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore is the second largest city after Chennai. In India, it is one of the fastest growing tier-2 cities and is home to some of the biggest manufacturing industries in India. In a city of over 1 million residents, silver is considered auspicious and there has been a constant demand for it. The rise or fall in a silver rate today has not deterred people of the city from buying it.

The silver price in the city changes daily depending on many factors like the price of crude oil, the trend of the equities market, and political and socio-economic factors. The value of the rupee and the dollar also affect silver prices in the city. Demand and supply also influence the price of this metal.

In Coimbatore, "this not so precious metal" can be purchased from all major jewellers. Some of the well-known stores are Josco Jewellers, Malabar Gold, Kalyan Jewellers, Karpagam Jewellers, and Joyalukkas. This metal can also be purchased from certain bank branches in the city. However, compared to jewellers, the silver purchased here is a bit more expensive. Also, in the city, there are plenty of small jewellers and pawn shops. They cater to any need an individual might have.