Chandigarh is a union territory and serves as the joint capital for the states of Punjab and Haryana. Like many other cities, people here prefer buying silver. It is an affordable metal when compared to gold. It also provides better returns than the yellowish metal (gold). If we talk about the future, the silver rate will steadily rise in the medium to long term as the bullion rises. In Chandigarh, you can buy silver at Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, Raj Sons Jewellers, Subash Chander Deluxe Jewellers Verma, B R Jewellers, Talwarsons Jewellers, Malik Jewellers, Shree Jewellers, etc. One can buy it in the form of ornament, bars, coins, and in any other customized form that the customer will require.