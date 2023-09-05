Follow Us

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Must Read

Silver Rate Today in Chandigarh (Tuesday, Sep 5, 2023)

Sep 5, 2023
SILVER Rate in Chandigarh₹762 / 10 gm-7

Today silver Price/gm in Chandigarh (INR)

  • GMToday's PriceYesterday's PricePrice Change
  • 1₹76.2₹76.9-₹0.7
  • 10₹762₹769-₹7
  • 100₹7,620₹7,690-₹70

silver Rate in Chandigarh for Last 10 Days (1 kg)


  • DatePrice
  • 2023-09-04₹76,900 (700)
  • 2023-09-03₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-09-02₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-09-01₹77,600 (0)
  • 2023-08-31₹77,600 (500)
  • 2023-08-30₹77,100 (200)
  • 2023-08-29₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-28₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-27₹76,900 (0)
  • 2023-08-26₹76,900 (0)

Month Wise silver Trend In Chandigarh

Trend of Silver in Chandigarh, Aug 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Aug, 2022₹58,000.00
  • 31 Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Aug, 2022₹59,300.00
  • Lowest Rate in Aug, 2022₹50,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-12.41%

Trend of Silver in Chandigarh, Oct 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Oct, 2022₹56,900.00
  • 31 Oct, 2022₹57,500.00
  • Highest Rate in Oct, 2022₹62,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Oct, 2022₹55,300.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.05%

Trend of Silver in Chandigarh, Nov 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Nov, 2022₹59,500.00
  • 30 Nov, 2022₹61,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Nov, 2022₹62,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Nov, 2022₹58,100.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change3.19%

Trend of Silver in Chandigarh, Dec 2022

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • 31 Dec, 2022₹71,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Dec, 2022₹72,300.00
  • Lowest Rate in Dec, 2022₹63,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change12.11%

Trend of Silver in Chandigarh, Jan 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jan, 2023₹71,300.00
  • 31 Jan, 2023₹72,300.00
  • Highest Rate in Jan, 2023₹72,900.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jan, 2023₹71,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change1.40%

Trend of Silver in Chandigarh, Feb 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Feb, 2023₹73,300.00
  • 28 Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Highest Rate in Feb, 2023₹74,700.00
  • Lowest Rate in Feb, 2023₹66,800.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-8.87%

Trend of Silver in Chandigarh, Mar 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Mar, 2023₹67,000.00
  • 31 Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Mar, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Mar, 2023₹65,450.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change10.45%

Trend of Silver in Chandigarh, Apr 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Apr, 2023₹74,500.00
  • 30 Apr, 2023₹76,200.00
  • Highest Rate in Apr, 2023₹79,600.00
  • Lowest Rate in Apr, 2023₹74,000.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change2.28%

Trend of Silver in Chandigarh, May 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 May, 2023₹76,000.00
  • 31 May, 2023₹72,800.00
  • Highest Rate in May, 2023₹78,250.00
  • Lowest Rate in May, 2023₹72,600.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-4.21%

Trend of Silver in Chandigarh, Jun 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jun, 2023₹72,800.00
  • 30 Jun, 2023₹71,400.00
  • Highest Rate in Jun, 2023₹74,500.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jun, 2023₹70,900.00
  • Overall PerformanceFalling
  • % Change-1.92%

Trend of Silver in Chandigarh, Jul 2023

  • Silver Price
  • 01 Jul, 2023₹71,900.00
  • 31 Jul, 2023₹77,000.00
  • Highest Rate in Jul, 2023₹79,000.00
  • Lowest Rate in Jul, 2023₹71,700.00
  • Overall PerformanceRising
  • % Change7.09%

Historical Trend

1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months

Trending

Read More

Chandigarh Facts

Chandigarh is a union territory and serves as the joint capital for the states of Punjab and Haryana. Like many other cities, people here prefer buying silver. It is an affordable metal when compared to gold. It also provides better returns than the yellowish metal (gold). If we talk about the future, the silver rate will steadily rise in the medium to long term as the bullion rises. In Chandigarh, you can buy silver at Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, Raj Sons Jewellers, Subash Chander Deluxe Jewellers Verma, B R Jewellers, Talwarsons Jewellers, Malik Jewellers, Shree Jewellers, etc. One can buy it in the form of ornament, bars, coins, and in any other customized form that the customer will require.

Trending In Market

Index Performance
Market Stats
Price Shocker
Volume Shocker
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Market Quotes
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Silver Rate In Top Cities

Gold Rate In Top Cities

Latest News

icon
Market Data